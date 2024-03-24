Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Panthers

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - The Rangers earned their 25th home victory of the season and overtook the most points in the NHL with 98. New York has wins in seven of its last nine games and points in 21 of its last 26 contests (19-5-2). At home, the club has won 10 of its last 12 home contests.

NO QUIT IN NY - The Blueshirts tabbed their 22nd comeback victory of the season, the third most in the NHL, and fourth when trailing by two or more goals. It also marked the team’s 10th comeback win when trailing in the third period, tied for the second most in the NHL.