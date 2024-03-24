Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Panthers

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - The Rangers earned their 25th home victory of the season and overtook the most points in the NHL with 98. New York has wins in seven of its last nine games and points in 21 of its last 26 contests (19-5-2). At home, the club has won 10 of its last 12 home contests.
NO QUIT IN NY - The Blueshirts tabbed their 22nd comeback victory of the season, the third most in the NHL, and fourth when trailing by two or more goals. It also marked the team’s 10th comeback win when trailing in the third period, tied for the second most in the NHL.
- Artemi Panarin scored twice for the Rangers, giving him five goals in his last two games and 99 points on the year. In Panarin’s last 18 games, he has 31 points (12G-19A) and nine games with 2+ points.
- Vincent Trocheck recorded three assists and established his career-high in helpers with 45. Trocheck has points in 10 of his last 12 games (4G-10A) and points in 15 of his last 18 games (9G-14A).
- Adam Fox extended his point streak to seven games (4G-6A) and notched his 60th point of the season, giving the Blueshirts six players with the mark. Fox tallied his 50th goal of the season. Among defensemen to debut with the Rangers, he is one six in franchise history to hit the mark in 350 games or fewer.
- Igor Shesterkin improved to 10-3-1 over his last 14 contests and has earned a point in 14 of his last 18 starts. Shesterkin posted his third consecutive 30-win season (30-15-2). Only two other goaltenders in franchise history have had three 30-win campaigns in their career: Henrik Lundqvist (11) and Ed Giacomin (5).