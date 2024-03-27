Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Flyers

PLAYOFF BOUND - The Rangers secured a berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with tonight’s win. It is their third-straight playoff appearance and 15th in their last 20 seasons. It marks the 63rd time in franchise history the Rangers will head to the postseason.

KEEPING IT 100 - With a win tonight in their 72nd game, the Rangers passed the 100-point threshold in the second fewest games (1971- 72 - 67 GP) in team history. It marks the 13th 100-point season in team history and third consecutive.

NO QUIT COMEBACK - For a second straight game, the Rangers rallied from down multiple goals to take a victory. It marks the 10th time in team history and first since the 2005-06 season that the Blueshirts have won consecutive games when trailing by multiple goals. New York’s 23 comeback wins this year are tied for the second most in the NHL.

LAVI 800 WINS - Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette earned his 800th career win, making him the seventh coach in NHL history to reach the mark. By securing the mark in his 1,502nd game, he is the fourth fastest head coach to reach 800 wins. Laviolette has surpassed Scotty Bowman, Mike Keenan and Roger Neilson as the first head coach in NHL history to appear in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with six different franchises.