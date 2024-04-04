Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Devils

THRIVING IN THIRDS - The Rangers earned their 51st win of the season, tied for the fourth most in franchise history, and have wins in six of their last seven games. At home, New York improved to 27-10-0 for 54 points and has won 12 of its last 15 home contests. The Blueshirts finished the season 9-1-0 when wearing their third jerseys.

LAST DATE WITH DEVILS - New York finished the season 4-0-0 against the Devils, marking their third undefeated regular season campaign (Others: 2014-15, 1993-94).

PUSHING THROUGH - The Blueshirts won their 21st one-goal game, tied with Dallas for the most in the NHL. New York also earned its 25th comeback win of the year and league- leading 13th when trailing in the third period.