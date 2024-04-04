Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Devils

THRIVING IN THIRDS - The Rangers earned their 51st win of the season, tied for the fourth most in franchise history, and have wins in six of their last seven games. At home, New York improved to 27-10-0 for 54 points and has won 12 of its last 15 home contests. The Blueshirts finished the season 9-1-0 when wearing their third jerseys.
LAST DATE WITH DEVILS - New York finished the season 4-0-0 against the Devils, marking their third undefeated regular season campaign (Others: 2014-15, 1993-94).
PUSHING THROUGH - The Blueshirts won their 21st one-goal game, tied with Dallas for the most in the NHL. New York also earned its 25th comeback win of the year and league- leading 13th when trailing in the third period.
- Artemi Panarin notched two points (1G-1A) to give him 110 points on the season, the second most in a single season in team history. Panarin has points in seven-straight games (7G-9A) and he has 42 points (14G-28A) in his last 23 games. Panarin’s 45 goals this season are the most in a campaign by an undrafted player since Adam Oates in 1992-93 (45).
- Adam Fox recorded two assists, giving him points in 11 of his last 12 games (5G-12A) and multiple points in five of his last seven contests.
- Chris Kreider scored the 107th power play goal of his career, taking sole possession
of third place in Rangers history for PPGs. Kreider also recorded his 43rd career game-winning goal, breaking a tie with Bill Cook for sole possession of the third most in franchise history. Only Rod Gilbert (52) and Jean Ratelle (46) have more.
- Alexis Lafreniere collected two points (1G-1A). He has points in eight of his last 10 games (8G-7A) and 22 points in his last 21 games (11G-11A). The Blueshirts are now 19-1-1 when he scores a goal this season.
- Kaapo Kakko scored his 13th goal of the season to extend his point streak to five games (3G-2A), tied for the longest of his career (Feb. 9-20, 2024 and Nov. 14-24, 2021).
- Braden Schneider played in his 200th career NHL game tonight.