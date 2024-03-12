Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Devils

HOME COOKING - The Rangers earned their second straight win and improved to 14-3-2 in their last 19 games. New York has won eight of its last nine home games and now has points in five of its last six regular season games (4-1-1) against New Jersey.

Mika Zibanejad scored his 20th goal of the season, becoming the fifth player in franchise history with seven consecutive 20-goal seasons, joining Jean Ratelle (8), Rod Gilbert (7), Vic Hadfield (7) and Andy Bathgate (7). The Rangers’ four players with 20 or more goals ranks second in the NHL.

Chris Kreider notched an assist, giving him points in four of his last five contests (3G-2A) and 11 points (8G-3A) in his last 11 games.

Jonathan Quick improved to 14-5-2 on the season and has won five of his last six starts, allowing two or fewer goals in four of them. With tonight's win, he tied Dominik Hasek for the 15th most victories in NHL history (389).

Vincent Trocheck sealed the game with an empty-net goal, extending his point streak to five games (4G-2A) and giving him points in 10 of his last 11 games (9G-5A).