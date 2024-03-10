Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blues

NEW IN BLUE - Deadline acquisitions Alex Wennberg and Jack Roslovic made their Rangers debut. Wennberg recorded an assist in 15:12 of ice time and Roslovic notched two shots in 16:21 of ice time.

GARDEN PARTY - New York improved to 22-8-0 at home, 6-1-0 when wearing its third jerseys, and has now earned a point in 15 of its last 18 contests (13-3-2). The Rangers’ 41 wins rank tied for second in the NHL and 86 points are the fifth most.

FIVE WITH 50 - Adam Fox’s 50th point gives the Rangers a league-high tying five players (Zibanejad, Kreider, Trocheck, Panarin, Fox) with 50 or more points this season.

PPG x3 - The Blueshirts scored three times on the power play for the third time this season. New York has six power play goals in its last four contests.