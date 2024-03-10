Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blues

NEW IN BLUE - Deadline acquisitions Alex Wennberg and Jack Roslovic made their Rangers debut. Wennberg recorded an assist in 15:12 of ice time and Roslovic notched two shots in 16:21 of ice time.
GARDEN PARTY - New York improved to 22-8-0 at home, 6-1-0 when wearing its third jerseys, and has now earned a point in 15 of its last 18 contests (13-3-2). The Rangers’ 41 wins rank tied for second in the NHL and 86 points are the fifth most.
FIVE WITH 50 - Adam Fox’s 50th point gives the Rangers a league-high tying five players (Zibanejad, Kreider, Trocheck, Panarin, Fox) with 50 or more points this season.
PPG x3 - The Blueshirts scored three times on the power play for the third time this season. New York has six power play goals in its last four contests.
- Vincent Trocheck played in his 700th career NHL game, scoring the game’s opening goal. He has points in nine of his last 10 games (7G-6A).
- Igor Shesterkin earned a shutout, the 13th of his career and second of the season, in his 200th career appearance in the NHL. His 126 wins are the third most by a goaltender in NHL history through 200 games (Bill Durnan - 134, Michel Larocque - 127). Shesterkin has earned points in 11 of his last 13 starts and his 27 wins rank tied for sixth in the NHL.
- Adam Fox recorded two assists, including the 40th of his season, his fourth 40-assist campaign. The only other defensemen with as many 40-assist campaigns for the Rangers are Brian Leetch (10), James Patrick (5) and Brad Park (4). He has 11 points (2G-9A) in his last 10 games.
- Chris Kreider scored his 32nd goal of the season and 13th on the power play. He has eight goals in his last 10 games and nine in his last 12 games. His 47 power play goals since 2021- 22 rank third in the NHL and his 120 goals are the sixth most in that span.
- Artemi Panarin collected his 51st and 52nd assists of the season, giving him points in nine of his last 10 games (4G-15A) and six multi-point games in his last 10 contests.