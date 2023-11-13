Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets

10-GAME POINT STREAK - New York extended its point streak to 10 games (9-0-1), matching their season- long streak from last year (10 GP - Jan. 12 - Feb. 18, 2023). It is the 18th occasion in franchise history in which the Blueshirts have had a point streak of 10 games or more. The Rangers’ 11 wins are tied for the second most in the NHL.

LATE HEROICS - The Rangers scored a game-tying goal within the final 11 seconds of regulation and won for the fifth time in franchise history following Jan. 12, 2023, Oct. 25, 2008, Nov, 9, 2005 and Dec. 1, 1998.