Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets

10-GAME POINT STREAK - New York extended its point streak to 10 games (9-0-1), matching their season- long streak from last year (10 GP - Jan. 12 - Feb. 18, 2023). It is the 18th occasion in franchise history in which the Blueshirts have had a point streak of 10 games or more. The Rangers’ 11 wins are tied for the second most in the NHL.
LATE HEROICS - The Rangers scored a game-tying goal within the final 11 seconds of regulation and won for the fifth time in franchise history following Jan. 12, 2023, Oct. 25, 2008, Nov, 9, 2005 and Dec. 1, 1998.
- Artemi Panarin established a career-long point streak of 14 games (8G-16A), tying Rod Gilbert (1972-73) for the longest to begin a season in franchise history. It is the 12th occasion that a Ranger has posted a point streak of 14 or more games, the last coming from Theo Fleury (14 GP) during the 2000-01 season. Panarin has recorded multiple points in four-straight games.
- Alexis Lafreniere scored two goals and the game-deciding shootout goal, including the tying tally with 11 seconds in the game. Lafreniere extended his point streak to four games (3G-4A) and has five points in his last two games. Lafreniere’s five goals at five-on-five are the second most on the Rangers behind Panarin’s six. - Chris Kreider scored his 10th goal of the season and tied Vic Hadfield (11 from 1963-64 – 1973-74) for the second-most consecutive 10-goal campaigns by a Rangers skater. Only Rod Gilbert (15 from 1962-63 – 1976-77) has more. Kreider has goals in five of his last six contests and his 10 goals rank tied for sixth in the NHL.
- Erik Gustafsson extended his point streak to four games (1G-5A) and reached the 10-point mark (3G-7A) on the year. His points are the second most among New York defensemen.
- Mika Zibanejad skated in his 500th game as a Ranger, becoming the 38th skater in franchise history to reach the feat. Since his first season with the team in 2016-17, Zibanejad has compiled the most points (465) and assists (259) on New York while recording the second most goals (206).
- Jonathan Quick improved to 4-0-1 on the season and earned his 51st career shootout win, the fifth most since the league introduced it in 2005-06.