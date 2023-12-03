Postgame Notes: Rangers at Predators

ROAD WARRIORS - The Rangers improved to 10-2-1 for a league-high 21 points on the road and became the first team to win 10 road games this season. New York has wins in five of six, nine of its last 11 games and points in 16 of its last 18 games (15-2-1). The Rangers lead the NHL in wins (17) and points (35).

NO QUIT IN NY - The Blueshirts earned their first multi-goal comeback victory of the season after trailing 2-0 and 3-1 in the contest. Overall, it is the team’s eighth comeback win of the year, tied for the most in the NHL. When tied after two periods, the Rangers are now a league-best 7-0-0.

SLIM MARGINS - The Rangers improved to 8-0-1 in one-goal games, tied for the most such wins in the NHL.

POWER PLAY TALLY - New York scored once on the power play, giving it power play goals in 16 of its first 22 games. The Rangers’ 20 power play goals this year rank tied for sixth in the NHL.