Postgame Notes: Rangers at Predators

ROAD WARRIORS - The Rangers improved to 10-2-1 for a league-high 21 points on the road and became the first team to win 10 road games this season. New York has wins in five of six, nine of its last 11 games and points in 16 of its last 18 games (15-2-1). The Rangers lead the NHL in wins (17) and points (35).
NO QUIT IN NY - The Blueshirts earned their first multi-goal comeback victory of the season after trailing 2-0 and 3-1 in the contest. Overall, it is the team’s eighth comeback win of the year, tied for the most in the NHL. When tied after two periods, the Rangers are now a league-best 7-0-0.
SLIM MARGINS - The Rangers improved to 8-0-1 in one-goal games, tied for the most such wins in the NHL.
POWER PLAY TALLY - New York scored once on the power play, giving it power play goals in 16 of its first 22 games. The Rangers’ 20 power play goals this year rank tied for sixth in the NHL.
- Vincent Trocheck collected his third three-point game (1G-2A) of the season, giving him points in nine of his past 12 games (5G-12A). Trocheck’s 20 points on the year (6G-14A) are the third most on the Blueshirts. The Rangers are one of nine teams to have three or more players with 20-plus points.
- Adam Fox tallied his 10th career three-assist game. Since 2019-20, his 10 games with three assists are tied for the fourth most among NHL d-men. The only other defensemen with as many three- assist performances in Rangers history are Brian Leetch (37x), Brad Park (12x), Bill Gadsby (12x) and James Patrick (10x). In 12 games this season, Fox has points in nine of them (3G-11A).
- Chris Kreider batted in his team-leading 14th goal of the season, tied for the fourth most in the NHL. Kreider has points in 11 of his last 15 games (9G-7A) and is now one goal away from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280).
- Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to six games (3G-4A) with an assist.
- Jonny Brodzinski notched his first two points (2A) of the season, becoming the 21st different skater to record a point for the Rangers this season. It marks his second career multi-point game and first since April 4, 2017 against Edmonton while with Los Angeles.
- Jacob Trouba scored his second goal of the season to get the Blueshirts on the board, giving him three points in his last four games (1G-2A).
- Tyler Pitlick skated in his 400th career NHL game today.
- Ryan Lindgren scored his first goal of the season and tallied his second career game-winning goal (Nov. 21, 2021 vs. BUF).