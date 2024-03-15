Postgame Notes: Rangers at Lightning 

240314POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Jack Roslovic recorded his first two points as a member of the Rangers, including his first goal with the team, in the third period. It was his sixth multi-point game of the season.
  • Artemi Panarin opened the scoring with his 36th goal of the season, giving him 20 points (4G-16A) in his last 13 games. His goal was his 21st road goal, the third most in the NHL.
  • Vincent Trocheck collected an assist. He has points in six of his last seven games (4G-3A) and points in 11 of his last 13 games (9G-6A).
  • Adam Fox notched his 42nd assist of the 2023-24 campaign. Fox has 13 points (3G-10A) in his last 13 games and 15 points (3G-12A) in his last 15 games. He ranks tied for seventh among NHL defensemen in points (53) and eighth in assists (42).
  • Chris Kreider posted an assist, his 29th of the year. He has points in six of his last seven contests (3G-4A) and 13 points (8G-5A) in his last 13 games.

WATCH RECAP:

Recap: Rangers at Lightning 3.14.24

