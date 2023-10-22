News Feed

Lafrenière Makes Special Visit to Ronald McDonald House New York 

Lafrenière Makes Special Visit to Ronald McDonald House New York 
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Kraken | 10.21.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Kraken
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Predators | 10.19.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Predators
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Predators | 10.19.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Predators 
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Coyotes | 10.16.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Coyotes
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Coyotes | 10.16.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Coyotes
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets | 10.14.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets | 10.12.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets
Gustafsson Embracing Opportunity with Rangers 

Gustafsson Embracing Opportunity with Rangers
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Sabres | 10.12.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Sabres
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Sabres | 10.12.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Sabres
Rangers Launch All-New Official Team App 

Rangers Launch All-New Official Team App 
“Natural Progression” As Fox Is Added to Rangers’ Leadership Group

“Natural Progression” As Fox Is Added to Rangers’ Leadership Group
Will Cuylle “Earned Himself This Opportunity"

Will Cuylle “Earned Himself This Opportunity"
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Bruins | 10.05.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Bruins
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Devils | 10.04.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Devils
Wheeler Settling Into New York  

Wheeler Settling Into New York  
Rangers Trim Training Camp Roster to 27 Players

Rangers Trim Training Camp Roster to 27 Players

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Kraken

231021-Postgame-Notes
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

DOWN THE ROAD - Tonight was the first game of the Rangers’ season-long five game road trip, and they improved to 2-1-0 as visitors this season. Since the 2021-22 season, New York’s 51 road wins are tied for the third most in the NHL.

NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers earned their first comeback win of the season tonight. In 2022-23, the Blueshirts ranked sixth in the league with 21 comeback victories and the year prior had the second most comeback wins in the NHL (27).

THREE’S COMPANY - Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafrenière and Filip Chytil each recorded a point in the same regular-season game for the 24th time. The Rangers now hold a record of 22-0-2 in such contests.

  • Artemi Panarin kicked off the scoring for the Rangers with his first period tally and later added another in the third for his second multi-point game of the season. Panarin has now recorded a point (3G-4A) in each of the Rangers’ first five games to start the season for the second straight year (also 6 GP in 2022-23). The only players in Rangers franchise history to have a similar streak in back-to-back years is Andy Bathgate (6 GP in 1960-61& 8 GP in 1961-62) and Rod Gilbert (9 GP in 1971-72 & 14 GP in 1972-73).
  • Filip Chytil notched his first career three-point game (3A) and fifth career game with more than one assist. Chytil also recorded five shots, one shy of his career high of six (7x).
  • Alexis Lafreniere scored his second goal of the season. His 43 goals at five-on-five are the third most on the Blueshirts since 2020-21 behind Chris Kreider (48) and Artemi Panarin (44). Lafreniere was a plus-3 (or higher) for the fourth time in his career and first since March 25, 2023 against Florida.
  • Kaapo Kakko tallied his 100th career point (45G-55A) with his first goal of the season.
  • Jonathan Quick earned his first win as a member of the Rangers, in his first start with the team.
  • K’Andre Miller registered a multi-point game (2A) and led the Blueshirts in ice time with a 21:58 mark.

SUCCESS IN SEATTLE - Tonight was the Rangers’ third visit to Climate Pledge Arena. New York now has points (4-0-1) in all five matchups against the Kraken since they joined the league. The season finale, at MSG, is on January 16.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

Recap: Rangers at Kraken 10.21.23