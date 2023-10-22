Postgame Notes: Rangers at Kraken

DOWN THE ROAD - Tonight was the first game of the Rangers’ season-long five game road trip, and they improved to 2-1-0 as visitors this season. Since the 2021-22 season, New York’s 51 road wins are tied for the third most in the NHL.

NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers earned their first comeback win of the season tonight. In 2022-23, the Blueshirts ranked sixth in the league with 21 comeback victories and the year prior had the second most comeback wins in the NHL (27).

THREE’S COMPANY - Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafrenière and Filip Chytil each recorded a point in the same regular-season game for the 24th time. The Rangers now hold a record of 22-0-2 in such contests.

Artemi Panarin kicked off the scoring for the Rangers with his first period tally and later added another in the third for his second multi-point game of the season. Panarin has now recorded a point (3G-4A) in each of the Rangers’ first five games to start the season for the second straight year (also 6 GP in 2022-23). The only players in Rangers franchise history to have a similar streak in back-to-back years is Andy Bathgate (6 GP in 1960-61& 8 GP in 1961-62) and Rod Gilbert (9 GP in 1971-72 & 14 GP in 1972-73).

kicked off the scoring for the Rangers with his first period tally and later added another in the third for his second multi-point game of the season. Panarin has now recorded a point (3G-4A) in each of the Rangers’ first five games to start the season for the second straight year (also 6 GP in 2022-23). The only players in Rangers franchise history to have a similar streak in back-to-back years is Andy Bathgate (6 GP in 1960-61& 8 GP in 1961-62) and Rod Gilbert (9 GP in 1971-72 & 14 GP in 1972-73). Filip Chytil notched his first career three-point game (3A) and fifth career game with more than one assist. Chytil also recorded five shots, one shy of his career high of six (7x).

notched his first career three-point game (3A) and fifth career game with more than one assist. Chytil also recorded five shots, one shy of his career high of six (7x). Alexis Lafreniere scored his second goal of the season. His 43 goals at five-on-five are the third most on the Blueshirts since 2020-21 behind Chris Kreider (48) and Artemi Panarin (44). Lafreniere was a plus-3 (or higher) for the fourth time in his career and first since March 25, 2023 against Florida.

scored his second goal of the season. His 43 goals at five-on-five are the third most on the Blueshirts since 2020-21 behind Chris Kreider (48) and Artemi Panarin (44). Lafreniere was a plus-3 (or higher) for the fourth time in his career and first since March 25, 2023 against Florida. Kaapo Kakko tallied his 100th career point (45G-55A) with his first goal of the season.

tallied his 100th career point (45G-55A) with his first goal of the season. Jonathan Quick earned his first win as a member of the Rangers, in his first start with the team.

earned his first win as a member of the Rangers, in his first start with the team. K’Andre Miller registered a multi-point game (2A) and led the Blueshirts in ice time with a 21:58 mark.

SUCCESS IN SEATTLE - Tonight was the Rangers’ third visit to Climate Pledge Arena. New York now has points (4-0-1) in all five matchups against the Kraken since they joined the league. The season finale, at MSG, is on January 16.