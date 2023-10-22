Postgame Notes: Rangers at Kraken

DOWN THE ROAD - Tonight was the first game of the Rangers’ season-long five game road trip, and they improved to 2-1-0 as visitors this season. Since the 2021-22 season, New York’s 51 road wins are tied for the third most in the NHL.
NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers earned their first comeback win of the season tonight. In 2022-23, the Blueshirts ranked sixth in the league with 21 comeback victories and the year prior had the second most comeback wins in the NHL (27).
THREE’S COMPANY - Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafrenière and Filip Chytil each recorded a point in the same regular-season game for the 24th time. The Rangers now hold a record of 22-0-2 in such contests.
- Artemi Panarin kicked off the scoring for the Rangers with his first period tally and later added another in the third for his second multi-point game of the season. Panarin has now recorded a point (3G-4A) in each of the Rangers’ first five games to start the season for the second straight year (also 6 GP in 2022-23). The only players in Rangers franchise history to have a similar streak in back-to-back years is Andy Bathgate (6 GP in 1960-61& 8 GP in 1961-62) and Rod Gilbert (9 GP in 1971-72 & 14 GP in 1972-73).
- Filip Chytil notched his first career three-point game (3A) and fifth career game with more than one assist. Chytil also recorded five shots, one shy of his career high of six (7x).
- Alexis Lafreniere scored his second goal of the season. His 43 goals at five-on-five are the third most on the Blueshirts since 2020-21 behind Chris Kreider (48) and Artemi Panarin (44). Lafreniere was a plus-3 (or higher) for the fourth time in his career and first since March 25, 2023 against Florida.
- Kaapo Kakko tallied his 100th career point (45G-55A) with his first goal of the season.
- Jonathan Quick earned his first win as a member of the Rangers, in his first start with the team.
- K’Andre Miller registered a multi-point game (2A) and led the Blueshirts in ice time with a 21:58 mark.
SUCCESS IN SEATTLE - Tonight was the Rangers’ third visit to Climate Pledge Arena. New York now has points (4-0-1) in all five matchups against the Kraken since they joined the league. The season finale, at MSG, is on January 16.