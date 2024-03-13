Postgame Notes: Rangers at Hurricanes 

SOUTHERN CHARM - New York earned its third straight victory and improved to 15-3-2 in its last 20 games. In the second half of back-to-backs, the Blueshirts improved to 10-1-0.
ROAD RANGERS - The Rangers became the fourth team (FLA, DAL, VAN) in the NHL to win 20 road games. New York has earned 20+ road wins in three consecutive campaigns for the second time in franchise history (also 2009-10 to 2011-12). Against Carolina, the Blueshirts have won four-straight road games.
SHUTTING THE DOOR - The Blueshirts posted their fifth shutout of the season and second in their last three games. In their last three contests, New York has allowed a total of one goal on 74 shots.
- Igor Shesterkin posted his second shutout in as many appearances (26 saves vs. STL on March 9) and has blanked the opposition in consecutive outings for the fourth time in his career. He joined Lorne Chabot (6x), Ed Giacomin (5x) and John Ross Roach (4x) as just the fourth Rangers goaltender to achieve the feat at least four times.
- Adam Fox scored the game’s lone goal and has 12 points (3G-9A) in his last 12 games and 14 points (3G-11A) in his last 14 games. Fox netted his 15th career game-winning goal and tied Reijo Ruotsalainen for the third most by a defenseman in Rangers history.
- Chris Kreider notched his 60th point of the season with his assist. He has points in five of his last six contests (3G-3A) and 12 points (8G-4A) in his last 12 games. Kreider became the third Rangers player to hit the 60-point mark in 2023-24. The only clubs with more 60-point producers this season are Edmonton (4), Florida (4), Tampa Bay (4) and Vancouver (4).