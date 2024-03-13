Postgame Notes: Rangers at Hurricanes 

SOUTHERN CHARM - New York earned its third straight victory and improved to 15-3-2 in its last 20 games. In the second half of back-to-backs, the Blueshirts improved to 10-1-0.

ROAD RANGERS - The Rangers became the fourth team (FLA, DAL, VAN) in the NHL to win 20 road games. New York has earned 20+ road wins in three consecutive campaigns for the second time in franchise history (also 2009-10 to 2011-12). Against Carolina, the Blueshirts have won four-straight road games.

SHUTTING THE DOOR - The Blueshirts posted their fifth shutout of the season and second in their last three games. In their last three contests, New York has allowed a total of one goal on 74 shots.