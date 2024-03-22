Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins

WIN IN BEANTOWN - The Rangers completed the regular season series sweep against Boston and earned their NHL-leading 46th win of the season. New York has wins in six of its last eight games and points in 20 of its last 25 contests (18-5-2). On the road, New York has points in 11 out of its last 13 contests (9-2-2).

Artemi Panarin recorded his third hat trick of the season and seventh of his career. His second tally was the 40th of his season, becoming the first Rangers player since Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06 to have 40+ goals and 50+ assists. It is the seventh occurrence in team history of a skater having both in the same season. Panarin is the fifth undrafted player in the last 30 years to score 40 goals in a season and becomes the fourth Rangers player in the past 10 years to reach the mark (Kreider, Zibanejad, Nash). In Panarin’s last 17 games, he has 29 points (10G-19A) and eight games with 2+ points.

Jonathan Quick recorded his 391st career win, tying Ryan Miller for the most among american-born goaltenders. Quick has won seven of his last eight starts and is now 16-5-2 on the season.

Adam Fox established a career-high with his 13th goal of the season and extended his point streak to six games (3G-5A). He has 19 points (5G-14A) in his last 17 games.

Mika Zibanejad had two points (1G-1A) to give him points in five of his past seven games (4G-2A).

had two points (1G-1A) to give him points in five of his past seven games (4G-2A). Peter Laviolette coached in his 1,500th NHL game, becoming the ninth head coach in league history to reach the feat.