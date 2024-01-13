PREVIEW: Panthers try to extend win streak to 10 games vs. New Jersey

SUNRISE, Fla. – The red-hot Florida Panthers will attempt to extend their win streak to 10 games when they host the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Sitting at 27-12-2 and just one point behind the Boston Bruins for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, Florida’s win streak is currently the third-longest in franchise history.

“I think everything’s kind of clicking,” Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “Special teams have been huge. The PK and power play have been really important for us. We’re just trying to build our game and get it to a spot where we can compete.”

But the Panthers have done far more than just compete during their streak.

At times, they’ve simply dominated.

Since their streak began on Dec. 23, the Panthers have outscored the opposition 39-17 while finding success on both the power play (32.4%) and penalty kill (89.3%). In seven of the nine games during their run, they’ve surrendered just two or fewer goals.

Despite owning a 17-0-2 record when scoring first this season, the Panthers still showed they could turn into the “Comeback Cats” when needed in their last game.

Coming from behind to keep the streak alive with a 3-2 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, Sam Reinhart scored the latest game-winning goal in the history of the franchise, roofing a backhand with just 0.7 seconds left to win the game.

Prior to the extra frame, Matthew Tkachuk tied the game at 17:42 of the third period.

On a tear, Tkachuk has scored seven goals during his current five-game goal streak.

“That was an awesome win,” said Verhaeghe, who fired the shot that Tkachuk tipped in to even the score. “They’re a good team. It’s always a challenge playing one of the top teams in the West. It was a good game. Obviously a really good defensive team, too. To get a couple late there and win in overtime in kind of dramatic fashion was awesome.”

A 2024 NHL All-Star, Reinhart leads the Panthers in goals (30) and points (53). Also leading the NHL in power-play goals (15), his last-second strike in overtime against the Kings marked his fifth game with a power-play goal, setting a new franchise record.

That goal was also Reinhart’s third straight game-winner.

“He’s been doing it for so long now,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Reinhart’s late-game heroics. “His shot placement is so good. That really wasn’t it though. That was a mature game by our team. That was hard. That was a heavy game.”

After making 31 saves against the Kings, Sergei Bobrovsky will return to the crease and draw in against the Devils. Tied for second in the NHL in wins (21), the two-time Vezina Trophy winner has gone 7-0-0 on top of a .923 save percentage during the win streak.

“I feel good,” said Bobrovsky, who is fast approaching Roberto Luongo’s franchise-record win streak of nine games. “I don’t think much. I’m just coming to the rink every day and doing my things. I get ready and stay focused with one shot [at a time].”

Just outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference with a record of 21-15-3, the Devils, who are a bit banged up right now, have lost each of their last two games, including a 4-3 defeat in overtime at Tampa Bay in their previous outing on Thursday.

Trailing 3-2 after 40 minutes, Nathan Bastian tied the game for New Jersey early in the third period. In overtime, Darren Raddysh netted the game-winner for the Lightning. In net, Vitek Vanecek only had to face 20 shots for the Devils, but surrendered four goals.

Despite missing key players such as Jack Hughes (upper body) and Dougie Hamilton (upper body), the Devils have still been finding ways to fill up the back of the net. Since Dec. 23, they’ve scored an average of four goals per tilt while posting a 5-2-1 record.

Tied with Hughes atop New Jersey’s scoring leaderboard, Jesper Bratt has produced 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists). In third, Tyler Toffoli has logged 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists). On the blue line, Luke Hughes, Jack’s younger brother, has posted 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) as a standout rookie.

With Vanecek getting the nod at Tampa Bay, Nico Daws was the first goaltender off the ice this morning for the Devils and appears to be starting against the Panthers. Making just three appearances so far this season, he’s gone 2-1-0 with a. 895 save percentage.

Facing off for the second time this season, Reinhart scored twice to lift the Panthers to a 4-3 win at New Jersey on Oct. 16. Overall, Florida has won each of its last two games against the Devils and seven of its last nine overall dating back to Oct. 14, 2019.

“They’ve got guys out, but they’re still playing the same game,” Maurice said of the threat that New Jersey poses tonight. “They will make plays on entry, and they’re dynamic at it. There’s still four more passes coming when you think a shot’s coming.”

PREGAME QUOTES

“The streak definitely helps your confidence. When you win nine in a row, it definitely helps. Before that, I think we lost three or four in a row. Sometimes the results aren’t indicative of the play, but I think we’ve been playing well during the streak. We’re just trying to build our game and get ready for the second half.” – Carter Verhaeghe

“We’ve won nine in a row right now, so I guess the only thing that’s on our mind is to try and make it 10 on Saturday and do it playing the right way. We’ve been trending.” – Matthew Tkachuk

FIVE CATS STATS

- The Panthers have scored 19 third-period goals during their win steak.

- Matthew Tkachuk has tallied a team-high 18 points (7G, 11A) during the win streak.

- Aleksander Barkov has dished out six assists over his last three games.

- Carter Verhaeghe is riding a seven-game point streak.

- Gustav Forsling leads the Panthers with a +27 plus/minus rating.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Ryan Lomberg

Jonah Gadjovich – Kevin Stenlund – Will Lockwood

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Dmitry Kulikov

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Jan. 10: F Mackie Samoskevich loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 5: F Mackie Samoskevich recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 3: D Uvis Balinskis signed to a two-year contract extension

HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

TV & Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports+

Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 932; Panthers App

Theme: Pride Night