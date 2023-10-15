News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks (10.14.23)

BLOG: Erne persists through professional tryout to earn NHL contract in Edmonton

BLOG: Ekholm set to return to Oilers lineup for Saturday's home opener

FUTURE WATCH: Condors open campaign with 3-2 victory over Coachella Valley

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (10.13.23)

BLOG: Holloway hoping to continue having a positive impact

BLOG: Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice

RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to two-way contract

RELEASE: Home Opener Plaza Party to be held in ICE District

BLOG: Oilers re-evaluating their effort after opening-night defeat

GAME RECAP: Canucks 8, Oilers 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (10.11.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (10.10.23)

BLOG: Oilers ready to start their campaign at full stride

RELEASE: Oilers sign Akey to entry-level contract

GENE'S BLOG: Plenty to be thankful for in Oil Country

RELEASE: Oilers place three players on waivers

RELEASE: Oilers place four players on waivers

GAME RECAP: Canucks 4, Oilers 3

The Oilers double up the Canucks 40-16 in shots but fall to their second-straight defeat to begin the '23-24 season in their Home Opener on Saturday night

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers received three points from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and doubled up their opponents 40-16 in shots, but the Blue & Orange couldn't find the third-period goal they needed in a 4-3 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks in their 2023 Home Opener at Rogers Place on Saturday night.

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring just 42 seconds into regulation with his second goal of the season as part of a high-flying first five minutes for the Oilers before the Canucks came up with two deflected goals before the first intermission to take a 2-1 lead – once on the power play through Andrei Kuzmenko and again at even strength via Nils Hoglander.

With the score all square at 3-3 through 40 minutes thanks to power-play goals from Connor McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins, it was Sam Lafferty notching the game-winner with a far-side shot on Stuart Skinner after cutting back inside on Mattias Ekholm off the rush inside the first three minutes of the third period.

Ekholm returned to the lineup and played 15:47 after missing the entire preseason with a hip flexor injury, while Adam Erne made his Oilers regular-season debut in the defeat after signing a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

Casey DeSmith stood tall between the pipes for Vancouver in a First-Star performance with 37 saves, and Stuart Skinner stopped 12-of-16 shots for Edmonton in defeat after being the victim of some well-taken goals from the visitors.

With a 0-2-0 record to begin the 2023-24 NHL season, the Oilers now hit the road for a two-game road trip that begins Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators.

Zach talks to the media postgame Saturday

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers couldn't have started off their Home Opener much better.

With an urgency on elevating their work rate right from opening puck drop, the Blue & Orange came out blazing with a torrent start in the opening minute that saw the hosts find the back of the net and record five shots in the opening 42 seconds.

Draisaitl found Nugent-Hopkins unmarked in front of Canucks netminder Casey DeSmith inside the game's first few moments with one of his patented backhand passes, but the longest-tenured Oiler couldn't convert the early opportunity as an energetic first shift from Edmonton's second line continued.

The forward unit continued to pile on the pressure, leading to a scramble around the Canucks' crease where the puck changed direction before falling beneath DeSmith's left pad as he scrambled back to his posts. Draisaitl found himself in the right position to push the puck over the goal line to register his second goal of the season and ignite Oil Country under the roof of Rogers Place for the first time this campaign.

Leon Draisaitl whacks home a loose puck to make it 1-0

Kane delivered a monster hit after the restart on Filip Hronek to set the physical tone, but the Oilers weren't able to carry that momentum past the five-minute mark – including on their opening power play after Hronek found himself in the box for holding Dylan Holloway.

The Canucks got on the board thanks to their own sizzling man advantage that began the season 4-for-7 in their opening two games against the Oilers after Andrei Kuzmenko deflected Quinn Hughes' point shot past Skinner at 11:35 of the opening period.

There's been an emphasis from Vancouver on putting point shots and redirections on goal, and it would provide the visitors another goal before the break.

Brock Boeser had the game of his life the last time these two teams met during Wednesday's season opener in Vancouver, and he was back at it creating the Canucks' go-ahead goal. The winger fired a turn-around shot that found another Canucks stick in front – this time, it was Nils Hoglander providing the tip-in that snuck over the left pad of Skinner just before the two-minute mark to send the visitors back to the dressing room up by a goal.

Stuart addresses the media postgame Saturday

SECOND PERIOD

There was major commotion in front of the Canucks' crease all second period, and the always-dangerous Oilers power play was liable for a lot of the ruckus.

Edmonton outshot Vancouver 18-6 in the middle frame, with every scoring opportunity seemingly leading to a scramble that the Canucks struggled to clear. When the Oilers received their first of four power plays in the period, barely a minute past the resumption of play, McDavid capitalized on one of those chaotic scrambles in front of DeSmith to level the score.

With plenty of bodies bogging down the front of Vancouver's goal as they tried to kill off Dakota Joshua's interference penalty on McDavid, it was the Oilers captain who cleaned up a loose puck amid the chaos and slotted the puck into the back of an open Canucks net.

Connor McDavid tallies a power-play goal against the Canucks

The game would remain tied for only 51 until Jack Studnika got the goal right back for the Canucks on an uncontested 2-on-0 that resulted from the puck being rimmed around the boards in Vancouver's zone before it popped out in the neutral zone for Elias Pettersson to pick up.

The man advantage went back to work for the Oilers before the midway mark of the middle frame, with Nugent-Hopkins going not low blocker – but low glove – with a snap shot from inside the left circle that squared the scoreline at three heading into the second intermission.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins snipes a low glove-side power-play marker

THIRD PERIOD

The Oilers limited the Canucks to only 13 shots through 40 minutes, but all it took was one early opportunity to spell Edmonton's downfall.

The Swedish defenceman was making his regular-season debut following a hip flexor injury that prevented him from playing in any pre-season action, but he couldn't prevent Sam Lafferty from cutting to the inside off the rush in the first three minutes of the final frame and shooting far side for the game-winning goal.

Edmonton vacated its net with more than two minutes remaining, but despite a handful of good looks in the dying moments, the Oilers couldn't find the goal they needed to give them a chance in overtime.

Mattias talks to the media after Saturday's game

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.