GAME RECAP: Canucks 4, Oilers 3

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers received three points from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and doubled up their opponents 40-16 in shots, but the Blue & Orange couldn't find the third-period goal they needed in a 4-3 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks in their 2023 Home Opener at Rogers Place on Saturday night.

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring just 42 seconds into regulation with his second goal of the season as part of a high-flying first five minutes for the Oilers before the Canucks came up with two deflected goals before the first intermission to take a 2-1 lead – once on the power play through Andrei Kuzmenko and again at even strength via Nils Hoglander.

With the score all square at 3-3 through 40 minutes thanks to power-play goals from Connor McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins, it was Sam Lafferty notching the game-winner with a far-side shot on Stuart Skinner after cutting back inside on Mattias Ekholm off the rush inside the first three minutes of the third period.

Ekholm returned to the lineup and played 15:47 after missing the entire preseason with a hip flexor injury, while Adam Erne made his Oilers regular-season debut in the defeat after signing a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

Casey DeSmith stood tall between the pipes for Vancouver in a First-Star performance with 37 saves, and Stuart Skinner stopped 12-of-16 shots for Edmonton in defeat after being the victim of some well-taken goals from the visitors.

With a 0-2-0 record to begin the 2023-24 NHL season, the Oilers now hit the road for a two-game road trip that begins Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators.