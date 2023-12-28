Women in Hockey: Sheri Hudspeth

Golden Knights director, youth hockey programs & fan development introducing sport throughout Las Vegas area

WIHVGK1228
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Vegas Golden Knights director, youth hockey programs & fan development Sheri Hudspeth:

Name: Sheri Hudspeth

Job title: Director, youth hockey programs & fan development

Education: Minnesota State University

Years of hockey experience: 19 playing; 10 years in coaching and development

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences: I work on and off the ice to introduce the sport of hockey to as many people as possible throughout the Vegas television territory. In Las Vegas, this is a group effort that requires coordination between me and the marketing team, plus several other departments, including the VGK Foundation, partnerships, communications, and facilities, as well as external groups like Clark County School District, Boys & Girls Clubs, community centers, and equipment manufacturers.

What career advice can you give others?

Be passionate about what you are doing, no matter how small the task. Do it to the best of your ability because you never know who is watching. For people looking to start in sports, don’t be afraid to take an entry-level job and work your way up to your desired position. Organizations promote from within, and the best ability is availability. If you are around, there is a good chance you will get considered over an outside candidate.

What do you love most about your job?

Working in the NHL has always been my dream. Every day is different and I get to have an impact on so many people’s lives through our work in the community. It may be a ball hockey clinic at a middle school, planning a road trip through our TV market, taking the ice at T-Mobile arena, or growing youth hockey at the grassroots level – no two days are ever the same with the Golden Knights.

Describe a moment where you proudly thought to yourself, “I can’t believe this is my job!”

My “can’t believe this is my job” moment was December 15, 2023, when we hosted the Rivalry Series at our AHL arena in Henderson between the Canadian and U.S national teams. Throughout the entire week, we had several girl’s hockey activations with the U.S. Olympians, and I was asked to drop the puck for the opening face-off. On June 13, 2023, we became the Stanley Cup Champions -- the Golden Knights’ playoff run and the Rivalry Series were both very special moments in the same year that I can’t believe I got to be a part of.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Bournemouth, England

What’s your favorite book?

“It Hurts To Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights”

One thing you can’t live without:

My Corgis, Auston and Jaxon

Do you collect anything?

Commemorative pucks

What is your hobby outside of work?

Golf

Latest News

World Junior Championship preview for Day 4

On Tap: Day 4 of 2024 World Junior Championship
Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo plays goalie at Florida Panthers practice

Hall of Famer Luongo plays goalie at Panthers practice
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Ethan Bear signs two year contract with Washington Capitals

Bear signs 2-year, $4.125 million contract with Capitals
Wild Marc-Andre Fleury gets back at Brandon Duhaime

Fleury gets back at Duhaime for calling him '50' in interview
NHL Buzz news and notes December 28

NHL Buzz: Pacioretty could make Capitals debut Friday
Columbus Zach Werenski injury status lower body injury

Werenski out week to week for Blue Jackets with lower-body injury
2024 IIHF WJC roundup day 3 December 28 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Top Blues prospects shine
NHL writers debate Connor Bedard Luke Hughes highlight reel goals

State Your Case: Bedard, Luke Hughes' impressive goals
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for December 28 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 28
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
NHL On Tap news and notes December 28

NHL On Tap: Canucks can become 1st to reach 50 points with win vs. Flyers
Biggest NHL fantasy hockey surprises of 2023

Biggest fantasy hockey surprises of 2023 calendar year