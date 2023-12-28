Women in Hockey: Sheri Hudspeth

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Vegas Golden Knights director, youth hockey programs & fan development Sheri Hudspeth:

Name: Sheri Hudspeth

Job title: Director, youth hockey programs & fan development

Education: Minnesota State University

Years of hockey experience: 19 playing; 10 years in coaching and development

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences: I work on and off the ice to introduce the sport of hockey to as many people as possible throughout the Vegas television territory. In Las Vegas, this is a group effort that requires coordination between me and the marketing team, plus several other departments, including the VGK Foundation, partnerships, communications, and facilities, as well as external groups like Clark County School District, Boys & Girls Clubs, community centers, and equipment manufacturers.

What career advice can you give others?

Be passionate about what you are doing, no matter how small the task. Do it to the best of your ability because you never know who is watching. For people looking to start in sports, don’t be afraid to take an entry-level job and work your way up to your desired position. Organizations promote from within, and the best ability is availability. If you are around, there is a good chance you will get considered over an outside candidate.

What do you love most about your job?

Working in the NHL has always been my dream. Every day is different and I get to have an impact on so many people’s lives through our work in the community. It may be a ball hockey clinic at a middle school, planning a road trip through our TV market, taking the ice at T-Mobile arena, or growing youth hockey at the grassroots level – no two days are ever the same with the Golden Knights.

Describe a moment where you proudly thought to yourself, “I can’t believe this is my job!”

My “can’t believe this is my job” moment was December 15, 2023, when we hosted the Rivalry Series at our AHL arena in Henderson between the Canadian and U.S national teams. Throughout the entire week, we had several girl’s hockey activations with the U.S. Olympians, and I was asked to drop the puck for the opening face-off. On June 13, 2023, we became the Stanley Cup Champions -- the Golden Knights’ playoff run and the Rivalry Series were both very special moments in the same year that I can’t believe I got to be a part of.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Bournemouth, England

What’s your favorite book?

“It Hurts To Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights”

One thing you can’t live without:

My Corgis, Auston and Jaxon

Do you collect anything?

Commemorative pucks

What is your hobby outside of work?

Golf