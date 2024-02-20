Women in Hockey: Kayla McAvoy

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at New York Rangers assistant sports scientist Kayla McAvoy:

Name: Kayla McAvoy

Job title: Assistant sports scientist

Education (Please list post-secondary institutions and degree/s): Queens College – Bachelor of Nutrition and Exercise Science, Master of Exercise Science

Years of hockey experience (Include on- and off-ice hockey-related experience): 3

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences: My role as a member of the training staff involves supporting players in optimizing performance and minimizing risk of injury. I assist in the design and implementation of training programs and the collection and analysis of performance data.

What motivates you to keep pushing and be successful?

The people that I love. I come from a big family, and I’m fortunate to have a large support system full of incredible people. When life gets stressful, the thought of them rooting for me pushes me to keep going.

If you weren’t working in hockey, what would you be doing?

Probably something creative! I’ve always loved music and art. Before working here, I owned a small online business where I made and sold jewelry, so I would probably still be doing that.

Describe a moment where you proudly thought to yourself, “I can’t believe this is my job!”

When I worked my first game at MSG, my boss showed me through the locker room and walked me out to the ice. They were rehearsing the pregame music and lights and it was so exciting to see up close. Growing up a Rangers fan, I never imagined I would get to experience the Garden the way I get to now and it’s something I’ll never take for granted.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Santorini

What’s your favorite book?

“Scar Tissue” – Anthony Kiedis

One thing you can’t live without:

Music

Do you collect anything?

Crystals

What is your hobby outside of work?

Video games (especially The Sims!!)