Women in Hockey: Marie-Philip Poulin

Name: Marie-Philip Poulin

Job title: Player development consultant

Years of hockey experience (Include on- and off-ice hockey-related experience): I have won 15 medals in international competitions, including four at the Olympics, where I became the first hockey player of any gender to score in four consecutive finals. I sported the colors of the Boston University Terriers on the American collegiate circuit from 2010 to 2015, where I ranked third in goals (81) and points (181), and second in assists (100) in program history. I also became the first-ever player from BU to be named a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, presented annually to the season's top NCAA Division I player in women's hockey. From Beauceville, QC, I suited up for the Montreal Stars in the CWHL from 2007 to 2009 prior to my collegiate career. I then returned to the league as a member of the newly-rebranded Les Canadiennes de Montréal from 2015 to 2019 and won the Clarkson Cup twice and was named CWHL MVP three times.

Describe your job in 2-3 sentences: I will be called upon to join the players on the ice and in video sessions to work on their individual and collective skills, in collaboration with the director of player development, Rob Ramage, and the director of hockey development Adam Nicholas.

What is a quality you admire most in others (personal or professional)?

There is more than one quality that I admire most in people. I like people who are genuine, authentic, and true to themselves. I also very much value loyalty because these people stand up for others through thick and thin. In a team, you must be selfless, so that is another quality that I admire. Putting another person’s need before your own. Finally, hard work. I love people who consistently put in the effort. In practices and in games.

What motivates you to keep pushing and be successful?

I love this sport with all my heart. I am still very fortunate to be able to play it. One thing that keeps me going is knowing that you can make a little difference in a player’s journey and on the next generation. I continue to learn every day, I set daily goals to become a better player and person than I was and aim to step out of my comfort zone to grow. I don’t think there is a better teacher in life than sport.

What do you love most about your job?

It is truly an honor to be part of the Montreal Canadiens organization. They made me feel part of the family from day one. I was new to this when I started, and I have been fortunate to be surrounded by people who want me to do well. Being a hard-core hockey fan, I love to be able to talk hockey with my colleagues, analyzing the game and how to develop young players.