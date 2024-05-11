Bouchard, Oilers top Canucks in OT in Game 2 to even West 2nd Round series

Wins it at 5:38; McDavid, Draisaitl each has 4 points for Edmonton

R2, Gm2: Oilers @ Canucks Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Evan Bouchard scored 5:38 into overtime, helping the Edmonton Oilers even their Western Conference Second Round series against the Vancouver Canucks with a 4-3 win in Game 2 at Rogers Arena on Friday.

Bouchard’s shot from the right circle deflected in off the stick blade of Canucks defenseman Ian Cole.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and three assists, and Stuart Skinner made 16 saves for the Oilers, the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division.

Draisaitl, who was a game-time decision after missing parts of the second period in Game 1 and not practicing Thursday with an undisclosed injury, played with McDavid on the top line for the first full game of these playoffs. Draisaitl has a point in all seven playoff games, multiple points in six of them, and 16 points overall (six goals, 10 assists), one behind McDavid (two goals, 15 assists) for the NHL lead.

Elias Pettersson scored his first goal of the playoffs, Nikita Zadorov had a goal and an assist, J.T. Miller had two assists, and Arturs Silovs made 27 saves for the Canucks, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific.

Game 3 of the best-of-7 series will be in Edmonton on Sunday.

McDavid tied the game 3-3 on a breakaway at 5:27 of the third period after Carson Soucy tried to make a hit on Zach Hyman inside the Oilers blue line, skating onto the loose puck as Tyler Myers reached for it and racing down the ice before slowing down in tight and shooting just under Silovs' blocker.

Pettersson scored his first goal of the playoffs to put the Canucks ahead 1-0 with a power play goal 4:14 into the first period, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Miller to the bottom of the left circle.

Draisaitl tied it 1-1 at 10:56 on the power play, finishing a give-and-go with McDavid from inside the right circle with a shot past Silovs’ blocker.

Brock Boeser scored 53 seconds into the second period to make it 2-1 Vancouver, deflecting a Soucy point shot down and under Skinner’s pads from the high slot with the teams playing 4-on-4. But Mattias Ekholm tied it 2-2 at 1:16, with the teams still skating 4-on-4, with a quick shot over Silovs' glove from the hash marks after a Draisaitl pass from the goal line bounced to him off McDavid’s skate.

Zadorov put Vancouver ahead 3-2 with 1:43 left in the second period on a wrist shot off the rush from the bottom of the left circle that went over the right shoulder of Skinner as he leaned into his post.

It was Zadorov’s fourth goal of the playoffs after he scored five in 54 regular-season games.

