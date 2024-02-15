Women in Hockey: Ann Rina

The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week this season, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at New York Islanders executive director, community relations Ann Rina:

Name: Ann Rina

Job title: Executive director, community relations

Education (Please list post-secondary institutions and degree/s): Master of Arts: Education (Adelphi University, Garden City, NY; Bachelor of Science: Mathematics (Adelphi University, Garden City, NY); Minor Degree: Sports Management (Adelphi University, Garden City, NY)

-

Years of hockey experience (Include on- and off-ice hockey-related experience): 22 years



Describe your job in 2-3 sentences:

I joined the Islanders in a full-time capacity during the 2005-2006 season and have spent my tenure leading the organizations efforts in the community. As a member of the senior leadership team, I focus not only strengthening the team’s community relations and fan development efforts but also spearhead the team’s charitable foundation, alumni relations and player community efforts. I also execute several of the team’s fan events and act as a liaison between the organization and player families.

What career advice can you give others?

Make valuable connections -- you come across many people within this industry both inside your organization and externally. It’s best to develop those relationships. Every person you encounter is worthy of your time and consideration. You never know when your paths will cross again and the lifelong relationships you will make.

Follow your dreams – you don’t have to settle in your career path. If you strive for something more, put in the extra effort needed as that will lead to future opportunities.

Your failure to prepare is not my emergency. Nothing in life comes without the proper preparation and attention to detail.

What do you love most about your job?

The ability to use the power of sport and connecting the ambassadors of the game to the community. You don’t realize the profound impact that can be made in someone’s life through a simple meet and greet or hospital visit. They are moments that someone will cherish for a lifetime. To be a part of those moments is rewarding.

Describe a moment where you proudly thought to yourself, “I can’t believe this is my job!

The Outdoor Game during the 2013 season. Skating on the ice during the family skate day and walking into the New York Yankees locker room was something I never thought I would have the opportunity to be a part of. With that being said, I think the best moment is still to come – being a part of bringing the Islanders’ fifth Stanley Cup to Long Island is what I yearn for.

If you could go anywhere in the world, where would it be?

Toss between Italy and Hawaii

What’s your favorite book?

Nicholas Sparks books (can’t narrow it down)

One thing you can’t live without:

Pizza

Do you collect anything?

Christmas decorations

What is your hobby outside of work?

Cooking/Baking