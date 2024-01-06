Jets defeat Ducks for 5th straight win, extend point streak to 11

ANAHEIM -- Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves, and the Winnipeg Jets won their fifth straight game to extend their franchise-record point streak to 11 games with a 3-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.
Nikolaj Ehlers, Cole Perfetti and Nate Schmidt scored, and Vladislav Namestnikov had two assists for the Jets (25-9-4), who are 9-0-2 in their past 11.
Winnipeg leads the NHL with 54 points, surpassing the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche (53). It allowed fewer than four goals for the 28th straight game, passing the 2011-12 St. Louis Blues for the second-longest streak since the NHL expanded from six to 12 teams prior to the 1967-68 season.
"The goaltending that we've had this season is the best in the League, best in the world, outstanding every single night," Ehlers said. "We're confident in both our goalies out there, and we're playing mostly as a team and that's what gives us success."
Mason McTavish scored, and John Gibson made 24 saves for the Ducks (13-24-1), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1).
"I thought we played a real solid game," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "It's one of the better games we've played in the last four weeks."
McTavish gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 15:49 of the first period. Frank Vatrano made a lateral pass off the wall to Alex Killorn as he crossed the red line. He carried the puck into the Jets zone and passed it back to a trailing McTavish, who stopped the puck with his skate before lifting it into the net with a backhand.
"We were a little bit jittery the first 10 minutes, and then we kind of skated through that and I thought we played well," Cronin said. "We had scoring chances, and we could have had a ton more if we shot the puck."
Ehlers tied it 1-1 at 7:57 of the second period, skating to the inside edge of the right circle and scoring with a wrist shot with Gabriel Vilardi providing a screen.
Brossoit made his best save on a one-timer by Killorn off a rush at 1:34 of the third period.
Schmidt put the Jets ahead 2-1 at 1:57 during a 4-on-3 rush with a wrist shot over Gibson’s left pad and under his glove. McTavish slipped as he entered the Winnipeg zone with the puck, and Dylan Samberg fed Schmidt trailing the play. It was Schmidt’s first goal of the season.
"I was yelling at Samberg for half a zone," Schmidt said. "You get a little scared when, all of a sudden, you see your (defense) partner leading the rush and you're the next one up, but he makes a great play at the blue line that allows that play to happen."
Perfetti extended it to 3-1 at 13:03 on the power play after scoring with a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from Namestnikov.
The Jets scored on their only power play, and killed both penalties by Anaheim.
"In the playoffs, you're going to have close games and a power play or (penalty kill) might change a game completely," Ehlers said. "We obviously haven't been great in both departments, but we're working our hardest to clean that up."
NOTES: The Jets moved past the Avalanche for first place in the Central Division. ... Ehlers leads Winnipeg with eight goals on the road this season. ... McTavish has scored 30 goals in 120 career games with Anaheim, the sixth-fastest to that mark in team history behind Paul Kariya (63 games), Bobby Ryan (81), Dustin Penner (92), Ryan Getzlaf (99) and Trevor Zegras (106). ... Ducks forward Max Jones sustained an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return.