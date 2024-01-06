Jets defeat Ducks for 5th straight win, extend point streak to 11

Mason McTavish scored, and John Gibson made 24 saves for the Ducks (13-24-1), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1).

"I thought we played a real solid game," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "It's one of the better games we've played in the last four weeks."

McTavish gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 15:49 of the first period. Frank Vatrano made a lateral pass off the wall to Alex Killorn as he crossed the red line. He carried the puck into the Jets zone and passed it back to a trailing McTavish, who stopped the puck with his skate before lifting it into the net with a backhand.

"We were a little bit jittery the first 10 minutes, and then we kind of skated through that and I thought we played well," Cronin said. "We had scoring chances, and we could have had a ton more if we shot the puck."

Ehlers tied it 1-1 at 7:57 of the second period, skating to the inside edge of the right circle and scoring with a wrist shot with Gabriel Vilardi providing a screen.

Brossoit made his best save on a one-timer by Killorn off a rush at 1:34 of the third period.

Schmidt put the Jets ahead 2-1 at 1:57 during a 4-on-3 rush with a wrist shot over Gibson’s left pad and under his glove. McTavish slipped as he entered the Winnipeg zone with the puck, and Dylan Samberg fed Schmidt trailing the play. It was Schmidt’s first goal of the season.

"I was yelling at Samberg for half a zone," Schmidt said. "You get a little scared when, all of a sudden, you see your (defense) partner leading the rush and you're the next one up, but he makes a great play at the blue line that allows that play to happen."

Perfetti extended it to 3-1 at 13:03 on the power play after scoring with a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from Namestnikov.