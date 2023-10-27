Red Wings-Bruins, Heritage Classic highlight weekend schedule

Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:

Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights (Friday, 6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCH, TVAS2)

The Blackhawks (2-5-0) are playing harder than many expected them to, and they've also tried to focus on cleaning things up defensively from last season. They've allowed 3.00 goals per game, down from the 3.65 they allowed last season, which ranked 28th in the NHL. However, they are scoring 2.00 goals per game, including two goals by rookie forward Connor Bedard. Despite those numbers, goalies Arvid Soderblom and Petr Mrazek have been good. Adding veteran forwards Nick Foligno, Taylor Hall and Corey Perry was important for them this offseason. I'm interested to see how they do against the Golden Knights since another young team, the Philadelphia Flyers, played them close in a last-minute, 3-2 loss Tuesday.

The Golden Knights (7-0-0) are the best team in the League right now. I think the Colorado Avalanche are close and the Boston Bruins are in the discussion, but there has been zero Stanley Cup hangover. Goalies Adin Hill and Logan Thompson have been good. They've played around some injuries on the back end to defensemen Alec Martinez and Alex Pietrangelo, who is expected to return after missing the past five games because of an upper-body injury. Forwards Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and William Karlsson have led them up front, and they have had remarkable depth, with 16 players scoring at least one goal.

Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, NESN)

The Red Wings (5-2-1) have lost two straight (0-1-1), but have exceeded expectations this season. A lot of credit goes to coach Derek Lalonde and assistants Alex Tanguay (power play) and Bob Boughner (defense). The power play is clicking at 38.7 percent (12-for-31). They have a more complete team, goaltending has been really good with James Reimer and Ville Husso. Forward Alex DeBrincat leads the NHL with nine goals and is third with 13 points, and linemate Dylan Larkin is second in the League with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists).

How the Bruins (6-0-1) lost their top two centers (Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci) to retirement and managed to play the way they have has been amazing. They've had no drop-off from their record-breaking, 65-win, 135-point season in 2022-23. Goalies Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman continue to work extremely well together; each has a goals-against average under 1.75 and a save percentage above .935. Forward David Pastrnak has six goals, and rookie forward Matthew Poitras has been impressive with five points (three goals, two assists). The Bruins have proven they remain a top team in the League.

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX)

The 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton features two teams that are struggling.

The Oilers (1-5-1) have six losses in seven games, including four straight (0-3-1), and need to help their goalies defensively. Their power play last season clicked at 32.4 percent, the best ever since it became an official NHL stat in 1977-78, and they may have to count on it again this season, with just 10 5-on-5 goals through seven games. Forward Leon Draisaitl has 11 points (four goals, seven assists), but they're going to need more than him contributing, especially with center Connor McDavid missing the past two games because of an upper-body injury. However, I have a sneaky suspicion McDavid won't miss a chance to play in the Heritage Classic.

The Flames (2-5-1) also have lost four straight, scoring four goals during that span. I know they have a new coach in Ryan Huska, but I was expecting a better start and more consistency from them. I'm expecting an overall better season from forwards Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau, each of whom had NHL career-best offensive seasons in 2021-22 prior to their first seasons in Calgary in 2022-23. Can goalie Jacob Markstrom get back to his elite form from a few seasons ago? That also would go a long way toward them returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after they failed to qualify last season.