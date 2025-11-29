Capitals at Islanders projected lineups

CAPITALS (14-9-2) at ISLANDERS (13-9-3)
1 p.m. ET (MNMT, MSGSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS)
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Bogdan Trineyev, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jonathan Drouin
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Maxim Shabanov
Simon Holmstrom -- Calum Ritchie -- Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Travis Mitchell -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Palmieri, a forward, will undergo surgery on his left knee to repair a torn ACL sustained in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday and will be sidelined 6-8 months.