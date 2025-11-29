Capitals at Islanders projected lineups

CAPITALS (14-9-2) at ISLANDERS (13-9-3)

1 p.m. ET (MNMT, MSGSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Bogdan Trineyev, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jonathan Drouin

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Maxim Shabanov

Simon Holmstrom -- Calum Ritchie -- Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Travis Mitchell -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Palmieri, a forward, will undergo surgery on his left knee to repair a torn ACL sustained in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday and will be sidelined 6-8 months.