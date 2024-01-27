Marchessault hat trick helps Golden Knights top Rangers, extend point streak to 6

Hill makes 37 saves; New York loses 4th in 5 games

Recap: Vegas Golden Knights @ New York Rangers 1.26.24

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Jonathan Marchessault had a hat trick, and Adin Hill made 37 saves for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-2 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Marchessault also scored two goals in a 6-5 overtime loss at the New Jersey Devils on Monday. He has eight goals and three assists in a six-game point streak.

Hill started for the second straight game after missing 15 in a row and 22 of 23 with a lower-body injury. He made 40 saves in a 3-2 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Ivan Barbashev had three assists, and Nicolas Roy had two assists for Vegas (29-14-6), which is 5-0-1 in its past six games.

Blake Wheeler had a goal and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin made 15 saves for New York (29-16-3), which is 1-3-1 in its past five and 4-7-2 in January.

Sheldon Rempal gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 5:02 of the first period on a netfront deflection of Paul Cotter's shot from the right face-off circle.

Wheeler tied it 1-1 at 6:33 when his shot from the left circle got past Hill on the far side.

Keegan Kolesar gave Vegas a 2-1 lead at 3:18 of the second period. He took the puck away from Artemi Panarin at the blue line, beat K'Andre Miller down the ice and scored with a high shot over Shesterkin's glove from the top of the left circle.

Marchessault scored in front 46 seconds later to extend the lead to 3-1 at 4:04. Vegas won the puck back in the corner, and Marchessault got a piece of Barbashev's shot from the left circle.

He scored again at 2:11 of the third period to make it 4-1.

Kaapo Kakko cut it to 4-2 at 18:54 when he scored off a rebound.

Marchessault scored an empty-net goal at 19:30 for the 5-2 final.

Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren left the game with 11:51 remaining in the first because of an upper-body injury sustained on a hit from Kolesar.

