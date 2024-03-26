Golden Knights at Predators

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (39-25-7) at PREDATORS (42-25-4)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO
Golden Knights projected lineup
Chandler Stephenson -- Jack Eichel -- Michael Amadio
Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Anthony Mantha
William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Alec Martinez, Paul Cotter
Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (spleen), Adin Hill (lower body), Tomas Hertl (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Jason Zucker -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Anthony Beauvillier
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Marc Del Gaizo
Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Spencer Stastney (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 2-1 overtime win at the St. Louis Blues on Monday. ... Thompson could start in back-to-back games after making 31 saves at St. Louis. ... Lauzon will be a game-time decision after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Saros is expected to start for the 11th time in 13 games.