Golden Knights at Predators

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (39-25-7) at PREDATORS (42-25-4)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO

Golden Knights projected lineup

Chandler Stephenson -- Jack Eichel -- Michael Amadio

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Anthony Mantha

William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Alec Martinez, Paul Cotter

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (spleen), Adin Hill (lower body), Tomas Hertl (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Jason Zucker -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Anthony Beauvillier

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Spencer Stastney (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 2-1 overtime win at the St. Louis Blues on Monday. ... Thompson could start in back-to-back games after making 31 saves at St. Louis. ... Lauzon will be a game-time decision after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Saros is expected to start for the 11th time in 13 games.

