Mammoth at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
MAMMOTH (8-4-0) at SABRES (5-4-3)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Jack Quinn

Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Peyton Krebs -- Noah Ostlund -- Isak Rosen

Mason Geertsen -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Bowen Byram -- Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson

Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (undisclosed), Zach Benson (lower body), Colten Ellis (back), Tyson Kozak (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said there won’t be any lineup changes from their 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. … Zucker was placed on injured reserve; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the forward was “probably worse today than he was yesterday.” Ostlund was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League. … Kozak participated in an optional morning skate, his first time skating with Buffalo since he was injured Oct. 24 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ruff said the forward could possibly return Thursday against the St. Louis Blues. … Kulich, a forward, was not on the ice for the morning skate after missing practice Monday. He is doubtful for Thursday.

