Kraken riding high on 8-game point streak heading into Winter Classic

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Kraken have turned their season around just in time to take their place in the national spotlight on New Year's Day.
"We're just playing so well," goalie Joey Daccord said.
The Kraken will carry a four-game winning streak and eight-game point streak (6-0-2), each their longest of the season, into the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on Monday (3 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS).
The timing couldn’t be better.
"I know that when the puck drops we'll be ready to play," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said, "and it's going to be very important in terms of the two points, the 60 minutes that we have to play, but I want guys to enjoy it.
"And, yeah, it helps going in feeling good about ourselves and knowing that we've worked really hard to generate some success."
Following a 2-1 overtime comeback win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, the Kraken are back to being a .500 hockey team at 14-14-9 for the first time since they improved to 8-8-5 after a 7-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 22.