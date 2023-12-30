Kraken riding high on 8-game point streak heading into Winter Classic

That preceded an eight-game losing streak (0-6-2), when they were outscored 27-13.

They've reversed those trends, outscoring the opposition 25-12 during their eight-game point streak. Each of Seattle's four consecutive victories has been by one goal -- 2-1 wins at the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 20, at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday and against the Flyers, as well as a 3-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 23.

"I mean, a couple weeks ago you look at the struggles we were going through as a group," Hakstol said, "and you continually talk about doing the right things and continuing to do the right things and the results will come, but until those results come it's tough to take a breath and really enjoy the process and enjoy the game.

"We've been able to do that. We've found results in different ways. We've stuck with it."

Hakstol said what stood out to him was how the Kraken were able to get through the day and the game against the Flyers on Friday knowing the Winter Classic was next on the schedule. He credited the team for not getting distracted.

"There's a lot going on," Hakstol said. "Families are in town. More and more family and friends are coming into town. The excitement in and around the city is about the Winter Classic, justifiably so. Yet we had to make sure we lived in the present here and got the job done tonight. Our guys did a really good job of that."

There were distractions during Seattle's losing streak, too, including its ability to be a Stanley Cup Playoff contender once again after getting in last season with 100 points and knocking out the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round.

The Kraken got through that the same way they got through Friday.

"I think it's really special that everyone in this group has always stuck together," defenseman Vince Dunn said. "We have a very close group in here. Even when things weren't going well we weren't turning on each other or complaining about each other. I think that's a big piece to winning games and turning the corner.

"The fans have never backed out on us. I just think when everyone is still committed even when things don't go your way, you can find ways to turn things around."