Kraken riding high on 8-game point streak heading into Winter Classic

'Feeling good about ourselves' with excitement building for outdoor game against Golden Knights

SEA riding high WC 123023 Monday

© Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Kraken have turned their season around just in time to take their place in the national spotlight on New Year's Day.

"We're just playing so well," goalie Joey Daccord said. 

The Kraken will carry a four-game winning streak and eight-game point streak (6-0-2), each their longest of the season, into the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on Monday (3 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS).

The timing couldn’t be better.

"I know that when the puck drops we'll be ready to play," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said, "and it's going to be very important in terms of the two points, the 60 minutes that we have to play, but I want guys to enjoy it.

"And, yeah, it helps going in feeling good about ourselves and knowing that we've worked really hard to generate some success."

Following a 2-1 overtime comeback win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, the Kraken are back to being a .500 hockey team at 14-14-9 for the first time since they improved to 8-8-5 after a 7-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 22.

PHI@SEA: Schultz pots OT winner at the side of the net

That preceded an eight-game losing streak (0-6-2), when they were outscored 27-13.

They've reversed those trends, outscoring the opposition 25-12 during their eight-game point streak. Each of Seattle's four consecutive victories has been by one goal -- 2-1 wins at the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 20, at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday and against the Flyers, as well as a 3-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 23.

"I mean, a couple weeks ago you look at the struggles we were going through as a group," Hakstol said, "and you continually talk about doing the right things and continuing to do the right things and the results will come, but until those results come it's tough to take a breath and really enjoy the process and enjoy the game.

"We've been able to do that. We've found results in different ways. We've stuck with it." 

Hakstol said what stood out to him was how the Kraken were able to get through the day and the game against the Flyers on Friday knowing the Winter Classic was next on the schedule. He credited the team for not getting distracted.

"There's a lot going on," Hakstol said. "Families are in town. More and more family and friends are coming into town. The excitement in and around the city is about the Winter Classic, justifiably so. Yet we had to make sure we lived in the present here and got the job done tonight. Our guys did a really good job of that."

There were distractions during Seattle's losing streak, too, including its ability to be a Stanley Cup Playoff contender once again after getting in last season with 100 points and knocking out the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the first round. 

The Kraken got through that the same way they got through Friday.

"I think it's really special that everyone in this group has always stuck together," defenseman Vince Dunn said. "We have a very close group in here. Even when things weren't going well we weren't turning on each other or complaining about each other. I think that's a big piece to winning games and turning the corner. 

"The fans have never backed out on us. I just think when everyone is still committed even when things don't go your way, you can find ways to turn things around."

Watch as the NHL's newest clubs take it outside

The Seattle players say they're feeling the impact of doing that in advance of the Winter Classic.

"Yes," defenseman Justin Schultz said after scoring the overtime goal Friday. "We weren't playing well not too long ago and guys have done a great job of turning this around, starting to get some points and get back in the race. We want to have a great game on Monday. I think we're heading in the right direction."

The last thing the Kraken wanted at this time of celebration of hockey in Seattle was to be going in the direction they were three weeks ago, struggling to find their game and losing confidence by the day.

Instead, the city of Seattle is abuzz with anticipation, the finishing touches are being put on the rink and the encompassing nautical-themed set around it for the New Year's Day show at T-Mobile Park, and the Kraken are playing their best hockey of the season.

They timed it right.

"It's a special occasion going into the game Monday, but I think anytime of the year that you can get positive momentum going like this you get the confidence growing as a group," Daccord said. "Obviously a lot of guys returning from last year and they felt that confidence last year. I think we're starting to really feel it now."

NHL Winter Classic

Eddie Olczyk, Nick Olczyk dream come true at Winter Classic

Eddie, Nick Olczyk to have ‘dream come true’ at Winter Classic
Vegas Golden Knights preparing for Winter Classic

Winter Classic ‘not one of 82 games’ for Vegas
Kailer Yamamoto ready for Winter Classic in home state

Winter Classic in Seattle will be ‘surreal’ for Washington native Yamamoto
Kraken NHL donate $225,000 to refurbish play space

Kraken, NHL donate $225,000 to refurbish outdoor play space
Vince Dunn Winter Classic Seattle Kraken player blog

Winter Classic blog: Vince Dunn
Vegas Golden Knights Original Misfits ready for Winter Classic

Original ‘Misfits’ in Winter Classic spotlight for Golden Knights
Sellout Crowd at Winter Classic in Seattle

Kraken, Golden Knights to play in front of sellout crowd at Winter Classic 
Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic

Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic
Vegas Chandler Stephenson Winter Classic blog December 29

Winter Classic blog: Chandler Stephenson
NHL Winter Classic will deliver for Seattle, Matt Boyd says

Winter Classic will deliver for Seattle, former Mariners pitcher says
Kraken players get first look at Winter Classic outdoor rink

Kraken fired up for ‘amazing’ Winter Classic after 1st look at outdoor rink
Bruce Cassidy looking for new headwear for Winter Classic

Cassidy excited, in search of new headwear for Winter Classic
NHL storylines post holiday break until All Star game

World Juniors, Winter Classic highlight post-holiday hockey schedule 
Seattle Kraken look to build tradition in Winter Classic

Kraken core look to ‘build tradition’ in Winter Classic
Sitting Down With George McPhee

McPhee talks Winter Classic, Cup win for Vegas in Q&A with NHL.com
Gourde revisiting outdoor roots in NHL Winter Classic

Gourde gets chance to go back outside in Winter Classic for Kraken
Color of Hockey: Kolesar back in Seattle for Winter Classic

Color of Hockey: Kolesar back in Seattle for Winter Classic with Golden Knights
Seattle ready for Winter Classic between Kraken Golden Knights

Seattle buzzing ahead of Winter Classic between Kraken, Golden Knights