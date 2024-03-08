NHL Trade Deadline day live blog 

Midnight ET

Alright, who's left?

It feels like we ask this question when we wake up on trade deadline day each year. It used to be that this day was reserved for everything, but more and more teams are trying to get their business done in advance of deadline day so they don't feel the squeeze, the pressure of the clock burning toward 3 p.m. ET.

So, yes, Noah Hanifin is officially off the board, now with the Vegas Golden Knights, and Jake Guentzel is off the board, now with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Hanifin made his debut with Vegas on Thursday, one day after he was traded to the defending Stanley Cup champions by the Calgary Flames.

Guentzel was traded to the Hurricanes from the Pittsburgh Penguins after Pittsburgh's 6-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

They were the two big prizes in this trade deadline class. They are no longer available.

They're not alone.

The Colorado Avalanche made a splash with four additions; forwards Yakov Trenin, Brandon Duhaime and Casey Mittelstadt, and defenseman Sean Walker. The Edmonton Oilers have already acquired forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick, and defenseman Troy Stecher.

Vladimir Tarasenko is with the Florida Panthers. Alex Wennberg has gone to the New York Rangers. Anthony Duclair was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Anthony Mantha is in Vegas with Hanifin.

Last week, the Toronto Maple Leafs got Ilya Lyubushkin and on Thursday they got Joel Edmundson, a pair of defensemen to beef up their back end. The Dallas Stars did the same last week by acquiring Chris Tanev.

But the cupboard for your deadline day blogs and shows and podcasts and live streams and everything else is not bare.

Forward Jason Zucker and defenseman Matt Dumba were held out of the Arizona Coyotes lineup on Thursday for trade-related reasons. They will be traded at some point before the deadline hits.

The New Jersey Devils kept forward Tyler Toffoli out of the lineup Thursday for trade-related reasons. Could a reunion between Toffoli and the Los Angeles Kings be in the offing?

The San Jose Sharks did the same with forward Alexander Barabanov, keeping him out of the lineup against the New York Islanders on Thursday for trade-related reasons.

There are a slew of players who have term remaining on their contracts that could be moved.

There's a chance the Flames trade goalie Jacob Markstrom, maybe to the Devils. Even though the Devils look like sellers now with Toffoli likely on the move, acquiring Markstrom before the deadline would be a move with their future in mind. He's signed for two more seasons.

The Rangers could try to get a right wing like Frank Vatrano from the Anaheim Ducks. Vatrano is signed through next season. Or maybe they go back to an old well and try to get Pavel Buchnevich from the St. Louis Blues. Buchnevich, who was traded to the Blues by the Rangers before last season, is signed through next season.

Jakob Chychrun could be moved. The Ottawa Senators defenseman is signed through next season. Same with Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd, Penguins forward Reilly Smith, and Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard and goalie Jake Allen.

Would the Boston Bruins deplete their goaltending depth by trading Linus Ullmark to get a center? He too is signed through next season.

You see, there are players available, plenty of them, and Friday should be active right up to the deadline. Keep hitting refresh to get all the news and analysis right here on this live blog. We'll be here all day, or at least through 3 p.m. ET.