Toffoli traded to Jets by Devils for 2 draft picks

Tyler Toffoli was traded to the Winnipeg Jets by the New Jersey Devils for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday.

The 31-year-old forward is in the final season of a four-year, $17 million contract ($4.25 million average annual value) he signed with the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 12, 2020, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The Devils are retaining 50 percent of Toffoli's contract as part of the trade.

"It's the business and it's one of those things where you've got to be ready for it and be prepared for anything that can happen," Toffoli told TSN on Friday. "And obviously with this going down today, it's just another step along the journey and it's an exciting time being able to join a really good team. They're playing really well and they have a lot of the pieces, so hopefully we can we can make a push."

Toffoli has 44 points (26 goals, 18 assists) in 61 games this season, his first with New Jersey after being acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 27.

The Jets are two points behind the Dallas Stars for the Central Division lead with three games in hand.

“We’re thrilled,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. “Absolutely thrilled to be bringing in a player of the caliber of Tyler. His experience, he’s a Stanley Cup winner. He’s a big-time goal-scorer at the right time in the playoffs. I hear nothing but great things about his character and work ethic, so he’s going to fit right in here.

“It’s a great move for the organization, it’s a great move for our team. All the players are excited, all the coaches are excited, all of our fans should be very excited. Management and ownership has taken a big step here and they are showing they are all-in. We are all-in, so he's a huge part of where we’re going.”

He's the second major acquisition this season by Winnipeg, which acquired Sean Monahan in a trade with the Canadiens for a first-round pick in the 2024 draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft on Feb. 2. Monahan has nine points (eight goals, one assist) in 13 games with the Jets (39-17-5).

Winnipeg plays at the Seattle Kraken on Friday (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, TSN3). Toffoli will not play Friday or at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, and could make his Winnipeg debut at home against the Washington Capitals on Monday.

He said he spoke with Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, but doesn't yet know where he will fit in with his new team.

"Obviously our conversations were pretty brief, and I talked to Bowness, too," Toffoli said. "Obviously we have a game tonight and tomorrow. ... But they were just saying how they're excited and I think we'll meet up here and have that discussion and see what unfolds here."

Toffoli was the leading goal-scorer for the Devils (31-28-4) this season, but with New Jersey six points behind the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning for the first and second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, it decided to become a seller and held Toffoli out of a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday for trade-related reasons.

Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (No. 47) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Toffoli has 510 points (253 goals, 257 assists) in 794 regular-season games for the Kings, Canucks, Canadiens, Flames and Devils, and 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 88 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Obviously the fans are really passionate," he said. "I was telling my wife earlier how I've never played them in the playoffs (with) the whiteout and all that, and definitely going to show her some of the videos. It's pretty sweet. We're looking forward to it.

"It's going to be a lot of fun, and like I said, the team is playing really well right now and it feels like we have all the pieces. We'll see what happens moving forward and I'm just going to try and come in and fit in as easy as possible and do whatever I can to help everything out here."

Toffoli, who won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2014, said he wants to recapture that experience with the Jets.

"As each season kind of goes by, I’m starting to realize how hard it actually was (to win)," he said. "The fire, the motivation is there. It’s one of those things, talking with 'Chevy' and talking with 'Bones' (Bowness), they want to win and I want to win. I feel like it’s going to be a great fit. I’m excited to meet up with the guys and practice with the guys and start playing.”

Toffoli said though he has ample postseason experience, he will not flaunt that in front of his new teammates.

“I think you want to just come in and not overstep on anyone’s toes," he said. "I think your voice kind of matters. If I feel like there’s something that needs to be said then I’ll try and say it. It’s not going to be one of those things where what I say goes. It never is. It’s a team discussion. I’m going to try and come in and fit in and make it as easy as possible. And just let my play speak for itself and go from there.”

The Jets made another trade with the Devils on Friday, acquiring defenseman Colin Miller for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 31-year-old has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 41 games with New Jersey this season.

Miller has 165 points (39 goals, 126 assists) in 507 NHL games with the Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars and Devils and 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 40 playoff games.

NHL.com staff writer Mike G. Morreale and NHL.com independent correspondent Darrin Bauming contributed to this report