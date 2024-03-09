Hurricanes, Panthers add depth at Trade Deadline with eye toward playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers could be on a collision course to meet in the Eastern Conference Final again.
Of course, other teams in the East will have a say in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But the Hurricanes and Panthers tried to give themselves the best chance to get back to the conference final and beyond by being among the most aggressive teams before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.
Pushing to take the next step after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final last season, the Panthers acquired one of the best rental players available in forward Vladimir Tarasenko in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, and added to their forward depth and experience by acquiring Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo on Friday.
The Hurricanes landed the premier goal-scorer available, forward Jake Guentzel, in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Carolina also acquired forward Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals on Friday.
“Now we’ve got to go win hockey games,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said.
The Panthers and Hurricanes have done a lot of that already this season. Florida (43-17-4) leads the NHL with 90 points, one ahead of the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins. Carolina (37-19-6) is second in the Metropolitan Division with 80 points, four points behind the New York Rangers and six ahead of the third-place Philadelphia Flyers.
But each team felt i needed more for the playoffs. Florida is seeking its first championship after reaching the Cup Final last season for the second time in its history and first time since 1996. Carolina hasn’t been back to the Cup Final since winning its first championship in 2006.
Both teams feel like they are knocking on the door and wanted to give their players their best chance to break through it.
“I think they know that we’re going to do everything we can to help them do their thing,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “It’s their thing. People pay to see them. It’s their team. It’s their success. But to the extent that we can help, I think the guys appreciate it and they know that we’re all in it with them.”