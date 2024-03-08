Hertl traded to Golden Knights by Sharks for Edstrom, 1st-round pick

Tomas Hertl was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights by the San Jose Sharks on Friday for forward David Edstrom and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Third-round picks in 2025 and the 2027 NHL Draft were also sent to Vegas.
"My comments to Tomas were ‘Tomas, if you play as good with us, as you did against us, we’ll be happy," Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. "He’s been a player that we had a tremendous regard for because he’s in the division. You know him because he’s a person who was a part of what was a tremendous rivalry (between the Golden Knights and Sharks). He’s going to be a really good fit for us."
The Sharks announced Feb. 12 that the 30-year-old center would be out after deciding to have surgery to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee. He has not played since San Jose's 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 27.
"A lot of mixed emotions," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "For him personally, I'm excited for him to have a chance to win a Stanley Cup. But sorry to see him go. I've only been here for two years, but he's a great player and a better person. It's going to hurt.
"It's pretty raw for everybody. So it was a pretty quiet room."
Hertl leads the Sharks with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 48 games this season and represented them at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto from Feb. 1-3. He has played all 11 of his NHL seasons for San Jose since he was chosen in the first round (No. 17) of the 2012 NHL Draft and his 484 points (218 goals, 266 assists) in 712 regular-season games are sixth in team history.
"I don't know if there was a better return out there," Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. "There were some feelers put out about [him], and we looked at the term and the money involved. It's not an easy contract, even with the cap going up, so I felt like this was a good time, and I think Tomas himself, thought this was a good opportunity for him.