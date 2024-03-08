Hertl traded to Golden Knights by Sharks for Edstrom, 1st-round pick

Hertl has six seasons left on an eight-year contract he signed with San Jose on March 16, 2022. He was the Golden Knights' third addition ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline after the defending Stanley Cup champions acquired defenseman Noah Hanifin in a three-team trade with the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, and Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Vegas (33-23-7) has lost four in a row and eight of 10 (2-7-1) to fall to the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, six points ahead of the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken. The Golden Knights play the Detroit Red Wings at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSDET).

"We wanted to help our team," McCrimmon said. "Our recent play hasn't been good enough. We know that we'll fix that. When you're a general manager, you're a 35,000-foot view on your organization, not just hockey, but your entire organization. We can't let the fact that we lost the game last night (3-1 against the Vancouver Canucks) change anything about what we're doing. It's a lot broader perspective than that. I think the one thing that we do feel strongly about: our players have earned the respect for management to try to help. And I think when you have a room full of champions, it's easy for us to want to prove to the talent and continue to add and try to help and try to put our team in a position to achieve that again. So, that was the thought process of the things that went into bringing us to where we are here today."

The Sharks traded forward Anthony Duclair and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday for defenseman Jack Thompson and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. They acquired goalie Vitek Vanecek and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the New Jersey Devils for goalie Kaapo Kahkonen.

"We knew this was going to happen," Quinn said. "Maybe not to this extent, but we're in a situation where we've been paying a price for winning [for so many years]. It's been a tough go here the last four or five years, and unfortunately, you have to get to this point where you have to make some tough decisions and see some people go."

Edstrom, 19, was chosen by the Golden Knights in the first round (No. 32) of the 2023 NHL Draft. He has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 42 games this season for Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League, and had three assists in seven games for Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

San Jose is 15-40-7 with a .298 points percentage better than only the Chicago Blackhawks (.294).

"Ever since I got here I've tried to be honest, have open and honest conversations about the situations that we are in and how they feel about these situations and if they would like the chance to go somewhere else," Grier said. "Tomas got to a point this year where he wanted a chance to win a Stanley Cup and I got that. He's a good player. He's getting a little bit older and we're still in the phase of kind of rebuilding this thing and we're years away from being that playoff team... I think he came to the conclusion that his time of being productive NHL player didn't match up with the timeline for the team."

NHL.com independent correspondents Chelena Goldman and Paul Delos Santos contributed to this report