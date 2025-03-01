Coach's Challenge: NSH @ NYI - 16:21 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Nashville

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal New York Islanders

Explanation:

The Situation Room confirmed that the incidental contact between Kyle Palmieri and Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros occurred in the white ice and, therefore, did not constitute goaltender interference. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part: “Incidental contact with a goalkeeper will be permitted, and resulting goals allowed, when such contact is initiated outside of the goal crease.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge