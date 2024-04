Whenever a puck gets tipped out of play, a lucky hockey fan gets to go home with a free souvenir.

During Monday’s Pittsburgh Penguins game at PPG Paints arena, one of those lucky hockey fans happened to be former NHL player Tyler Kennedy.

In the second period of the game, a puck was deflected into the crowd and the former Penguins forward made a smooth left-handed grab to snag the puck out of the air.