Delaware to launch women's hockey program with Flyers as partner 

PHILADELPHIA -- The University of Delaware will become the 45th NCAA Division I women's hockey program for the 2025-26 season.
The formation of the program is the culmination of a yearlong feasibility study funded by the NHL and NHL Players' Association Industry Growth Fund.
The move also comes as part of a multitiered partnership with the Philadelphia Flyers.
"We have been studying the [Football Bowl Subdivision] transition and a part of that was also adding a women's sport, and women's ice hockey made a tremendous amount of sense," Delaware athletic director Chrissi Rawak said Saturday. "I have to give Kevin [Westgarth, NHL vice president hockey development and strategic collaboration] some credit here because he was the one that said what about a partnership with the Flyers. And honestly it started from there."
Rawak counts herself as a long-time Flyers fan, but said what makes the Flyers-Delaware association so important is the people that will be part of it.
"From the very beginning it was clear that this partnership is going to matter to the Flyers organization and that is because they are incredibly aligned with what we value," she said. "And there's no doubt in my mind that this partnership will quickly put our program in a position to be successful.
"The pillars of our partnership will be growing the game of hockey, community engagement and launching a world-class women's ice hockey program. We both feel a responsibility to invest in our community and utilizing the game of ice hockey as the vehicle is exciting and special."