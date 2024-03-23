Leddy celebrates 1,000th NHL game with Blues in home state of Minnesota

Defenseman hits milestone against Wild, shares moment with friends, family

Nick Leddy

© Getty Images

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Nick Leddy estimated that more than 30 family, friends and supporters were in attendance for his 1,000th NHL game on Saturday when the St. Louis Blues visited the Minnesota Wild. The Wild recognized the achievement with a brief video tribute during the first period.

“A little more expensive of [a game] but it’ll be a special moment,” said Leddy, an Eden Prairie, Minnesota native “I think it will be nice. A lot of people made trips to come and watch a game and I’m very grateful for that. Definitely feel the love and I really appreciate it.”

The defenseman was drafted 16th overall in the 2009 NHL Draft by the Wild but was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 12, 2010 before he even played one NHL game.

“I was in college and that was kind of my focus,” Leddy recalled of the trade. “I thought it was a little weird but didn’t think about it too much. I did one development camp here and that was about it.”

Leddy made his NHL debut on Oct. 7, 2010 with Chicago and went on to win the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2013. He spent four seasons in Chicago, followed by seven with the New York Islanders (2014-2021) and a stint with the Detroit Red Wings (55 games in 2021-22) before landing in St. Louis for the final 20 games of the 2021-22 season.

The 33-year-old has 73 goals and 407 points through his 1,000-game career.

“I think just playing one game [in the NHL] and trying to establish yourself more than anything, but to have a long career I’ve been very blessed and definitely very grateful for that,” Leddy said.

The Blues will hold a pregame ceremony celebrating Leddy’s milestone when they host the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday (8 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSMW, SCRIPPS).

