Leddy celebrates 1,000th NHL game with Blues in home state of Minnesota

The defenseman was drafted 16th overall in the 2009 NHL Draft by the Wild but was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 12, 2010 before he even played one NHL game.

“I was in college and that was kind of my focus,” Leddy recalled of the trade. “I thought it was a little weird but didn’t think about it too much. I did one development camp here and that was about it.”

Leddy made his NHL debut on Oct. 7, 2010 with Chicago and went on to win the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2013. He spent four seasons in Chicago, followed by seven with the New York Islanders (2014-2021) and a stint with the Detroit Red Wings (55 games in 2021-22) before landing in St. Louis for the final 20 games of the 2021-22 season.

The 33-year-old has 73 goals and 407 points through his 1,000-game career.