Leddy celebrates 1,000th NHL game with Blues in home state of Minnesota

Nick Leddy estimated that more than 30 family, friends and supporters were in attendance for his 1,000th NHL game on Saturday when the St. Louis Blues visited the Minnesota Wild. The Wild recognized the achievement with a brief video tribute during the first period.
“A little more expensive of [a game] but it’ll be a special moment,” said Leddy, an Eden Prairie, Minnesota native “I think it will be nice. A lot of people made trips to come and watch a game and I’m very grateful for that. Definitely feel the love and I really appreciate it.”