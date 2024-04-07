Foligno appreciative of NHL/NHLPA donation to Janis Foligno Foundation

Veteran forward helped start organization in memory of late mother

nick foligno

© Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO – Nick Foligno remembers all the charity work his late mother Janis would do, including Meals on Wheels, during which the Chicago Blackhawks forward would help her with deliveries.

Nick and his family make sure the memory of his mother, who passed away after a battle with breast cancer in July 2009, lives on with the Janis Foligno Foundation and on Sunday, they received a donation for the organization.

The NHL and NHL Players Association presented Foligno with a check for $25,000 to the Janis Foligno Foundation, part of the 25th anniversary giving campaign for Hockey Fights Cancer, prior to the Blackhawks’ 4-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild at United Center on Sunday.

“It’s the appreciation for the grant and what the money that will go toward,” Foligno said. “We’re just really proud that our foundation is able to make headway and is looked at in that light by them. There are so many deserving people in the League that I’m sure have foundations. For them to think of us, it really makes us humble.”

A video montage played during the game featuring Nick and his brother, Wild forward Marcus Foligno, who is out for the season after having core muscle surgery on Tuesday and was not in attendance Sunday. The two talked about their mother and the foundation they set up shortly after her passing, which is devoted to fundraising for the fight against cancer, with efforts to invest the money raised into research projects, treatment care, support efforts and innovative studies.

The foundation works closely with local organizations to ensure the funding is used to help get closer to finding a cure.

“I think of her every day,” Foligno said. “In these moments especially, or any time we get to do something with the foundation, it brings back such great memories. We get to talk about her. I could talk about her all day. It’s really nice.

“Our kids see her and see her presence and what she’s meant to so many. We love having that conversation, too, and random people will come up to us and say they remember our mom, even the charitable work she used to do when she was alive. It’s nice. In this fashion, we keep her spirit alive in that way.”

Foligno is appreciative of what Hockey Fights Cancer has done through the years.

“At the end of the day, we’re all human and we all have our fights outside of the game, right? The game brings us together but there are so many other initiatives that everyone has near and dear to their heart,” he said.

“I think it’s beautiful that they highlight that and understand as much as we’re part of the game, there’s a lot more to the game than just us playing hockey. That’s such a beautiful thing that the NHL and NHLPA has coveted, and it makes us feel really appreciative to have a League like that.”

Short Shifts

Carlson joined by kids for warmups before 1,000th game ceremony

O'Ree Skills Weekend incredible experience for players, concludes with Angels game 

Eklund wears Sharks straw hat giveaway after 1st NHL hat trick

Young Bruins fan dances behind Panthers player in penalty box

Trotz receives warm welcome back from Islanders fans

Malkin parents tear up after Penguins forward scores 2 goals against Lightning

Hurricanes support North Carolina State basketball teams in Final Four

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 5

Young Predators fan thinks it over before super cute puck drop

Duhaime reignites prank war with Fleury before matchup in Minnesota

Panarin steals Pang’s drinks again during game, scores goal

Dowd's sponsor future service dog in collaboration with America's VetDogs

Sabres wear red beanies for Skinner's 1,000th NHL game

Skinner gets video message from ‘Emily in Paris’ star before 1,000th NHL game

Goal of the Season? Joshua goes between the legs for slick score

ECHL's Cyclones make history with starting lineup of all-Black skaters

Delaware to launch women's hockey program with Flyers as partner 

Hellebuyck’s kids make homemade sign for 500th NHL game