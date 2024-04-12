Family of NHL ref making debut dresses part in stands

Nearly two dozen show up to support Stephen Hiff in first game

SJS@SEA: Hiff's family comes dressed up to his referee debut

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

No one was on a safari, but there was a family of zebras at Climate Pledge Arena.

Referee Stephen Hiff's family not only showed up to his NHL officiating debut, they dressed the part, each donning the familiar black-and-white striped jersey with thick orange stripes across the elbows.

Hiff's first NHL game was between the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Television cameras showed the family all sitting together -- nearly two dozen of them spread out over two rows -- in support of #46 on the ice, but #1 in their hearts.

According to the broadcast most of the family traveled from the Toronto-area (Hiff was born in Cambridge, Ontario) to see Hiff's first game.

Regardless of how well he performed during the game, safe to say Hiff's jersey won't be on sale in the team shop anytime soon.

Short Shifts

Toronto Maple Leafs honor late prospect Amirov with touching tribute

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 12

Flyers' Johnson mistakenly leaves penalty box with headphones

Duchene brings his new puppy to Stars picture day

Youth hockey player welcomed back by Flames after epic celebration

Fleury gets last laugh in prank war with Duhaime

Foligno appreciative of NHL/NHLPA donation to Janis Foligno Foundation

Carlson joined by kids for warmups before 1,000th game ceremony

O'Ree Skills Weekend incredible experience for players, concludes with Angels game 

Eklund wears Sharks straw hat giveaway after 1st NHL hat trick

Young Bruins fan dances behind Panthers player in penalty box

Trotz receives warm welcome back from Islanders fans

Malkin parents tear up after Penguins forward scores 2 goals against Lightning

Hurricanes support North Carolina State basketball teams in Final Four

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 5

Young Predators fan thinks it over before super cute puck drop

Duhaime reignites prank war with Fleury before matchup in Minnesota

Panarin steals Pang’s drinks again during game, scores goal