Sabres wear red beanies for Skinner's 1,000th NHL game

Buffalo forward reaches milestone Tuesday, honored by teammates
The Buffalo Sabres honored their teammate on Tuesday, wearing Jeff Skinner’s iconic red beanie for warmups ahead of his 1,000th NHL game.
The beanies have special 1,000th game emblems on the front.
The players were even wearing those beanies during their warmup soccer game.
Some of Skinners’ teammates even wore special 1,000th game T-shirts during arrivals.
But – as they say – that’s not all.
The team even got Skinner a customized Sea-Doo watercraft in honor of the milestone, with 1,000th game emblems on it.
Before the game, Skinner was honored with a ceremony.
Skinner played the first eight years of his career with the Carolina Hurricanes before he was traded to the Sabres in 2018. Through his first 999 games he’s scored 357 goals and recorded 312 assists.