Wilson of Capitals offered in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety

Tom Wilson hearing

Tom Wilson was offered an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday. 

The Washington Capitals forward is facing discipline for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor. The date and time of the hearing is to be determined.

The incident occurred at 12:15 of the third period of the Maple Leafs' 7-3 win at Capital One Arena in Washington on Wednesday. Wilson received a double minor penalty for high-sticking. 

If the infraction might require a suspension of six games or more, the offending player is offered the opportunity to an in-person hearing. In this case, the player remains suspended until the hearing takes place. If the player waives his right to an in-person hearing, the hearing will be conducted by phone.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: high-sticking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

