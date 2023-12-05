Kraken thriving, growing game on 5th anniversary of becoming 32nd NHL team

Franchise making impact in community, will host Winter Classic on Jan. 1

NHL Kraken announcement 5 years ago

© Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

SEATTLE -- Gary Bettman opened the NHL Board of Governors meeting with a trivia question. Did anyone know what happened five years ago Monday?

The NHL Commissioner looked at Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke, who knew the answer, of course. It was Dec. 4, 2018, when the Board of Governors voted to award an expansion franchise to Seattle.

Leiweke spoke a few words of appreciation.

After the meeting, the Kraken were to host a dinner at a venue near Climate Pledge Arena.

“It’s very special for us to have the Board of Governors meeting here in Seattle today,” Kraken co-owner Samantha Holloway told NHL.com. “It’s been so meaningful for my family and the whole ownership group to be able to bring the NHL to Seattle.”

The Board of Governors usually gathers at this time each year at a resort in a warm location. But it’s at a downtown hotel here this time, because the NHL originally promised the Seattle ownership group a meeting to show off the new market and couldn’t have it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now instead of telling them what’s going to be, we can tell them what’s already been done, and we want every one of these owners who supported this and voted for it to share the pride of what’s happened here,” Leiweke told NHL.com.

Obviously, the Board of Governors was confident Seattle would succeed. The vote was unanimous, for good reason. Oak View Group, the company that would turn the former KeyArena into Climate Pledge Arena, received 32,000 season-ticket deposits in little more than a day after an online portal opened at 10 a.m. PT on March 2, 2018.

But five years ago Monday, the team had a handful of employees. The groundbreaking ceremony for the arena wouldn’t come until the next day. Ground wouldn’t be broken for Kraken Community Iceplex, the three-sheet practice facility, until later. There was no name, no logo, no general manager, no coach, no players.

No one had heard of COVID-19.

“This was a big bet the owners made, and they made it based on the fact that the city needed a world-class arena, that fans would see this game and fall in love with it, that players would come and feel pride in pulling on the jersey,” Leiweke said. “And all that’s happened.”

The Seattle ownership group made a big bet too, starting with an expansion fee of $650 million and continuing with many millions of dollars more to build the arena, the practice facility and other infrastructure.

“It wasn’t for the faint of heart, but our investors believed,” Leiweke said. “For many of them, they’re on the journey of a lifetime. This has just been so fun and exhilarating. … But it’s also given me a few of these gray hairs.”

The pandemic added a significant degree of difficulty for everyone involved. Still, they built the arena -- detaching the historic roof of the former KeyArena, propping it up on supports, demolishing everything underneath it, building a state-of-the-art showplace and putting the roof back on. They built the practice facility, the organization and the brand.

NHL Seattle first home game

© Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

The Kraken finished 30th in the 32-team NHL in their inaugural season of 2021-22. But they earned the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference last season, upset the defending champion Colorado Avalanche in seven games in the first round and took the Dallas Stars to seven games in the second.

“The market has responded beautifully,” Stars chairman Jim Lites said. “It’s a cosmopolitan, great, iconic American city, and it fits for us. It’s been great. I’m thrilled with the success of the expansion here.”

The Kraken are 8-12-6 this season, fifth in the Pacific Division. But they will host the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park on Jan. 1. Their merchandise is flying off the shelves -- particularly the Winter Classic sweater, a nod to the Seattle Metropolitans of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association, who made Seattle the first U.S. city to win the Stanley Cup in 1917. The practice facility is packed most nights, as are other rinks around the area.

“We feel tremendously honored to be part of this League,” Holloway said. “We’re proud of what we’ve done. It’s been a collective effort, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Leiweke said it has been a lot of work, but there is still a lot of work to do. 

“You don’t wave a wand,” Leiweke said. “It just takes hard work and perseverance. But so much of this is better than we could have even imagined -- the impact we’ve had on the community, the number of kids now skating and dreaming of being a Kraken player somebody, the success of our Community Iceplex.

“So there’s a lot of really positive things that have happened, and we’ve only just begun.”

NHL Insider

Brad Marchand emerging as true leader of Boston Bruins 

Marchand’s big weekend cements status of ‘true leader’ of Bruins 
Pittsburgh Penguins try new approach to slumping power play

Penguins try new approach hoping to spark 29th-ranked power play
All three Hughes brothers to play in same NHL game for first time

All 3 Hughes brothers to play in same NHL game for 1st time when Devils face Canucks
Vancouver Canucks on early-season heater

Zizing 'Em Up: Canucks on early-season heater
Patrice Bergeron makes debut in Boston Bruins alumni game

Bergeron makes Bruins Alumni debut in charity game
Patrick Kane latest addition in Red Wings list of stars

Kane latest addition in Detroit's assembly line of imported stars
Kane's comeback bid with Red Wings reminiscent of Yzerman's

Kane's comeback bid with Red Wings reminiscent of Yzerman's
NHL writers roundtable biggest surprises so far 2023-24 season 

Biggest surprises of 1st quarter this season debated
Fox expected to return for Rangers against Red Wings

Fox to return for Rangers against Red Wings after missing 10 games
McDavid Edmonton looking forward to measuring game against Vegas 

McDavid, Oilers primed for 'measuring game' against Golden Knights
Flyers Sanheim mental approach biggest key to improvement

Sanheim credits new mental approach for greater maturity, resilience with Flyers
Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid back in dominant form

McDavid scoring surge has Oilers captain back in dominant form
Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers set to face Brady Tkachuk Ottawa Senators

Tkachuk brothers set for ‘healthy competition’ when Senators host Panthers
Zizing ‘Em Up US Thanksgiving playoff barometer

Zizing 'Em Up: Playoff barometer at U.S. Thanksgiving

Edmonton takes good step in complete win over Washington

Draisaitl, Oilers take ‘good step’ with complete win against Capitals

Brock Boeser enjoying hockey again with Canucks

Boeser at peace, enjoying hockey again with Canucks
NHL.com writers give thanks to hockey world on Thanksgiving 

NHL.com writers give thanks to hockey world on holiday 
Charlie McAvoy growing into Bruins complete leader

McAvoy growing into complete leader for Bruins