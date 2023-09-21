NHL Global Series

Indigenous hockey team based in Australia helping at-risk kids

Indigenous hockey team helping at-risk kids thrive in Australia
Pierre-Luc Dubois bonds with Kings teammates in Australia

Dubois enjoying bonding with new Kings teammates ahead of Global Series
Los Angeles entertains kids with post-practice clinic in Melbourne

Kings entertain kids with post-practice clinic at Global Series
Global Series Melbourne blog: Kevin Fiala

Global Series blog: Kevin Fiala
Drew Doughty, Pierre-Luc Dubois try new sports in Melbourne

Doughty, Dubois try new sports after Kings practice in Australia
NHL Global Series Coyotes hold Australia themed costume team building event

Coyotes wear Australia-themed costumes for team-building event 
Australia hockey players starstruck by NHL Global Series

Global Series, Kings, Coyotes have Australia hockey players 'starstruck'
NHL Global Series fans enjoy visit with Stanley Cup in Australia 

Fans enjoy 'surreal' visit with Stanley Cup in Australia
Arizona veteran additions Bjugstad Zucker at Global Series

Bjugstad, Zucker eager to help accelerate Coyotes rebuild
Global Series blog Los Angeles Kings Kevin Fiala

Global Series blog: Kevin Fiala
Global Series Coyotes Kings look to grow the game in Australia

Coyotes, Kings arrive in Australia, begin buildup to Global Series
Global Series Arizona Coyotes practice soon after arriving to Australia

Coyotes practice immediately upon arrival in Australia for Global Series
Global Series blog Los Angeles Kings Kevin Fiala

Global Series blog: Kevin Fiala
Global Series blog Arizona Coyotes Matt Dumba

Global Series blog: Matt Dumba
Australia NHL Global Series rink build for Arizona Los Angeles

Global Series rink build ‘in really good shape’ for Kings, Coyotes
Australian Nathan Walker excited to play in NHL Global Series Melbourne

Walker hopes NHL can keep growing in Australia with Global Series
Former NHL players ready for Global Series Melbourne

Global Series between Kings, Coyotes has former NHL players excited 
Mike Johnston hockey career began in Australia 

Australia hockey stint provided unique start to Johnston's coaching career

Global Series blog: Matt Dumba

Coyotes defenseman discusses bonding with teammates over golf, trip to zoo

dumba_golf_australia

© Morgan Hancock/NHLI via Getty Images

By Matt Dumba | Special to NHL.com

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba is writing a blog for NHL.com during the 2023 NHL Global Series in Melbourne, Australia, the NHL's first event in the Southern Hemisphere. The Coyotes will play the Los Angeles Kings in two preseason games at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday and Sunday. The games will air on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the United States; Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ in Canada; and 9Go, 9Now, ESPN and the ESPN App in Australia.

In his second entry, Dumba, who signed with the Coyotes as a free agent this offseason, writes about the team bonding he has gotten to be a part of, heading to the zoo and golfing with his new teammates.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- To be able to do these team bonding activities, it's pretty cool. I've gotten to know a lot of guys here in a very short amount of time because we spend every waking moment together. You don't really get that in a typical training camp. So that's been a lot of fun for me. Guys have had some nice dinners, spent a lot of good time together. It's definitely bringing this group closer together each day.

For me, joining the Coyotes, it's been pretty easy. It's already a pretty tight-knit squad and the boys are awesome here. Everyone gets along. Good banter. It's fun. I knew Clayton Keller pretty well, played with Nick Bjugstad, played with Jason Zucker. Knew Nick Schmaltz, we've got mutual friends, so we've crossed paths. We've played against each other for a long time now. It's great.

On Wednesday, our day off, we got to go play at Huntingdale Golf Course. It was fun. A little bit cold, but it was a good day. They definitely hooked it up. Just being able to get that many rental clubs for all of us is a feat in itself. It was good to come together and do something here.

I like to golf. But maybe I won't play on the road as much now that I'm living in a hot climate. But in Minnesota (with the Wild), I was shipping the sticks to places like Vegas and Nashville when we could. Even Arizona. I think it's just for me, golf is just such a nice mental break to be out there with the guys and just be playing a game, kind of tap out from the world and everything else that's going on. That's what I love about golf.

My favorite place that I've played is maybe The Summit Club in Las Vegas or Medalist in Florida. Those are two silky tracks.

I've got to think 'Kells' and 'Schmaltzy' are up there for the best on the team at golf and then my 'D' partner, J.J. Moser, he was carrying a bucket of range balls around yesterday because he was reloading pretty often. 'Mo' might be the worst, but he's a good sport about it. He made it fun. He's not one of those guys that's moping around the course because he can't hit it. You don't want to be that guy.

On Monday, the team went to the zoo. The orangutan scaled three floors in a hurry for the fellas. He was putting on a show. It's cool to see the tigers. It was a little chilly for most animals. I think they were inside, sleeping. I think more than anything it was just good for us to get out and go walking instead of getting into bed and shutting it down midday. We didn't get to see any of the Australian animals, though. We were looking for some big cats.

Related

Global Series blog Arizona Coyotes Matt Dumba

Global Series blog: Matt Dumba
Global Series Melbourne blog: Kevin Fiala

Global Series blog: Kevin Fiala
NHL Global Series Coyotes hold Australia themed costume team building event

Coyotes wear Australia-themed costumes for team-building event 
Australia hockey players starstruck by NHL Global Series

Global Series, Kings, Coyotes have Australia hockey players 'starstruck'