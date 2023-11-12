Lacroix to be honored by grandson's Hall of Fame induction speech

TORONTO -- Max Lacroix is in his hockey dreamland at the Hockey Hall of Fame this weekend, surrounded by legendary goalies, three who are being inducted.

But the 19-year-old goalie for Colorado of the North American Hockey League isn't here because of Henrik Lundqvist, Tom Barrasso or Mike Vernon.

Max Lacroix is here because his grandfather, Pierre Lacroix, is also part of the Class of 2023 with Lundqvist, Barrasso, Vernon, Caroline Ouellette, Pierre Turgeon and Ken Hitchcock. He's being inducted posthumously in the Builder Category, and it's up to Max to give the induction speech for his late "best friend" on Monday.

"I volunteered," Max Lacroix said.

Lacroix, who will play at Boston University next year, wanted to do this for his grandfather. They were close before Pierre Lacroix, a player agent turned general manager who built the Colorado Avalanche's 1996 and 2001 Stanley Cup championship teams, died on Dec. 13, 2020.

Max spoke at Pierre's funeral, too.

"When my grandpa was around he would always say I would write the speech for him," Max said. "Now that he's passed we felt that it would just be good for all of us to give our contributions."

Lacroix's widow, Colombe, participated in the ceremonial puck drop before the Hockey Hall of Fame game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Arena on Friday. Hours before, Eric Lacroix, Max's father and a former NHL player, accepted Pierre's Hall of Fame ring on his father's behalf.

Martin Lacroix, Eric's brother, wrote the induction speech Max will deliver Monday.

"At an event like this it's more of a thank-you speech," Max said. "It's just saying thank you to all the people who helped him be here today. We're so proud of him. It's incredible to be around all these great hockey legends. It's a special weekend."

Max said he has practiced the speech "plenty of times." He's comfortable with public speaking, having previously spoken at his high school graduation and Pierre's funeral.

"He's excited," Eric Lacroix said. "He's a goalie and it's the year of the goalie. He lives for these things. He's going to be more than fine."

Max's objective Monday is to be able to get through the speech without his emotions getting the best of him.

"I'm hoping I can keep it together," he said. "I spoke also at his funeral. There was probably about 300 people there and it was livestreamed as well. I actually did really well. I'm hoping that I do just as well as I did there. You want to keep it together. To honor him on Monday, I think it's important to get through it all and smile, because he wants us to enjoy everything."