Barrasso built off brilliant 1st NHL season en route to Hall of Fame

Then-Sabres coach Scotty Bowman had seen Barrasso play at Acton-Boxboro, a rare right-handed catching goalie, and targeted him for the No. 5 pick in the 1983 NHL Draft. From there, Barrasso joined future Olympians in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in August for Olympic camp, which was why he didn't exactly feel like a high schooler by the time he got to Buffalo, even if that's how he was viewed by everyone else.

But for all his confidence, Barrasso never felt like he had it down that first season, even as he went 26-12-3 with a 2.85 GAA, .893 save percentage and two shutouts in 42 games (41 starts).

"I was rookie of the year and at the roster freeze I was nervous I was going to be sent to the American (Hockey) League," Barrasso said from Italy, where he coaches Asiago of the ICE Hockey League. "It's not something I was ever comfortable with as an American kid.

"Every day I was happy to go to the rink. Every day that was the most fun I had. And every day I had the opportunity to get better playing against those guys. Tried to take advantage of it."

Phil Housley, who himself came out of high school and into the NHL the previous season, had a front-row seat. The pair lived in the same group of town homes and drove to the rink together each day, both staying long after practice was over.

"I'd literally be taking slap shots from the hashmark, and he'd be on his knees," said Housley, now a Rangers assistant coach. "We played a little game. We did that quite a bit after and I just couldn't believe that he was going to let me take slap shots at him from just above the top of the hashmarks. He was working on his game, and I was working on my game, and it was just a really good fit."

Housley immediately saw all the traits that would yield greatness, especially the puck handling that would lead to the most points by a goalie in NHL history with 48, one more than Martin Brodeur and Grant Fuhr. As Richter said, "He handled the puck better than almost anyone else in the League the moment he stepped in. … He was a rare combination of keeping the puck out of the net and being able to turn it into offense."

Bowman said, "He was like another defenseman."

But it wasn't just the ability to handle the puck. It was the maturity that would allow him to settle in at a young age, the size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds), the competitiveness, the technique. It was also that confidence, confidence that told him not only that he could do it, but that he should.

"I mean, physically he could shoot the puck damn near the length of the ice in the air and very accurate passing, knew when do it, when not to, but also [had] the confidence to even call upon that," Richter said.

He was a revelation.