Highlights from Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 speeches

Ken Hitchcock, enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame as a Builder, spread credit for his fame liberally among people from many walks of life.

“I guess this is a great honor for me personally, but it’s also a great honor for the players I coached,” he said. “I feel like I'm so honored to be able to go in with this group of people. I admired them from afar, but I’ve got to know them through this last week and boy, there's some really impressive people here.”

Hitchcock’s speech was a broad thank-you to his family, friends, players, managers, fellow coaches and others in hockey, at every level, and beyond the game who have touched his life.

He began his remarks with his roots, born in Edmonton, a rink-rat at the facility that was managed and maintained by the father he would lose at age 14.

“I tagged along every night. I came from school to the rink, and that's where I learned to live at the rink. I helped them pull hose. I helped scrape the ice. I helped him edge the ice. I was with him every day.”

Hitchcock’s father coached midget and juvenile teams in the district, instilling in his son a love of the profession that would become his lifeblood.

“My heroes growing up were not players,” Hitchcock said. “They were coaches.”

He loved the meetings in broom closet-sized coach’s offices. Saturday morning trips to Edmonton Gardens to watch junior B, major-junior and senior hockey were life-defining moments.

Hitchcock thanked the early coaching mentors in his life: Clare Drake, George Kingston, Dave King and his best friend, Wayne Fleming. Heroes included Glen Sather and John Muckler, “who brought it to a whole other level.”

It was from these influential figures that Hitchcock learned the obligation to give back to the game, to share the information he was absorbing.

From coaching midget in Sherwood Park, Alberta, to eye-opening major junior in Kelowna, British Columbia, to the minor pros and into the NHL, first as an assistant with the Philadelphia Flyers, then head coach with the Dallas Stars and beyond, Hitchcock said he grew as a coach and a man.

He spoke of the support he had at every step of his journey, especially management that let him run teams his way and hire people he believed were smarter than himself.

And he used his speech as a “do-over,” as he called it, a chance to tell his players how much their buying into his concepts and personal sacrifices meant to him, for the betterment of the team.

“I was a demanding coach,” he said. “I was relentless. And I was very proud of being that. And I know that may be a bad word to some people, but it's not to me. It means that I'm not afraid of the players. I'm not afraid of doing the tough stuff. And I think the players really respect and appreciate that. But I really admire the players. I was in awe of the players. I was in awe of their ability to sacrifice, their ability to commit and buy into what I was trying to sell.

“I'm a big fan of what they did for me personally and how they made me look good. … I'm going to say this right now: I love the players. I love you guys. I think the world of you.”

Hockey, Hitchcock said, “has given me a great life. … It’s given me a life that I could have never imagined. It's given me friends that I can count on and hopefully can count on me. I feel like I'm the luckiest guy in the world.” -- Dave Stubbs