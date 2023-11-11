Lundqvist feeling ‘really good’ ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Hockey Hall of Fame

Hockey Hall of Fame class thrilled to begin festivities

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 gets induction weekend festivities underway
Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame
Mike Vernon smarts, mental toughness led to Hall of Fame

Vernon smarts, mental toughness led to Hall of Fame, Hrudey says
Vernon's 'perfect personality' got him to Hall of Fame

Vernon's confidence, athleticism belied size, earned him spot in Hall of Fame
Lanny McDonald Hall of Fame call to former teammate Mike Vernon special moment

McDonald's Hall of Fame call to former teammate Vernon special moment
Barrasso built off brilliant 1st NHL season en route to Hall of Fame

Barrasso built off brilliant 1st NHL season en route to Hall of Fame
Tom Barrasso was glue in net’ for Penguins Cup-winning teams Lemieux says

Barrasso ‘was glue in net’ for Penguins’ Cup-winning teams, Lemieux says
Henrik Lundqvists focus, intensity paved way to Hall of Fame

Lundqvist set example with work ethic on way to Hall of Fame
Henrik Lundqvist work ethic led to HHOF honor says brother Joel

Lundqvist 'appreciated what he did' on path to Hockey Hall of Fame
Hitchcock glad to share wisdom with young coaches on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock glad to share wisdom with young coaches on way to Hockey Hall of Fame
Hitchcock inspired players to improve on way to Hall of Fame, Gainey says

Hitchcock inspired players to improve on way to Hall of Fame, Gainey says
Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame
Ouellette took talent to next level on path to Hall of Fame, Sauvageau says

Ouellette took talent to next level on path to Hall of Fame, Sauvageau says
McDonald talks work with Hall of Fame in NHL.com Q&A

McDonald talks work on Hall of Fame committee, former Flames teammate Vernon in Q&A with NHL.com
Ouellette proved 'dominant' on road to gold medals, championships, Hall of Fame

Ouellette proved 'dominant' on road to gold medals, championships, Hall of Fame
Lacroix character, dedication to family, players led to Hall of Fame, son says

Lacroix character, dedication to family, players led to Hall of Fame, son says
Lacroix passion, commitment to winning led to Hall of Fame

Lacroix passion, commitment to winning led to Hall of Fame
Rusanowsky found niche in radio, led to Hall of Fame

Rusanowsky found niche calling hockey, led to Hall of Fame as Foster Hewitt winner

Lundqvist feeling ‘really good’ ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Former Rangers goalie set to put pads back on nearly 3 years after heart surgery

Lundqvist HHOF classic

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

TORONTO -- Henrik Lundqvist is ready to strap on the pads and compete in a hockey game again.

OK, the Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday won't be an actual NHL game and it certainly won't have much pace to it, but it will involve many former NHL players and some Hall of Famers, which is what Lundqvist will become when he's inducted as part of the Class of 2023 on Monday.

But before the former New York Rangers goalie gets to induction night, he's going to get back on the ice and try to make some saves against the likes of Adam Oates, Peter Forsberg and fellow Class of 2023 inductees Pierre Turgeon and Caroline Ouellette.

"I actually feel really good," Lundqvist said.

That's significant for Lundqvist, of course, because of the reason he was even eligible for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame this year.

He retired Aug. 20, 2021, after attempting to come back from open heart surgery that he had in early January of that year. He said he experienced "massive pain" in his chest that made him feel sick. He had to shut it down for his future and played his last game Aug. 3, 2020.

"I've skated twice," he said. "I'm not back to 100 percent yet. It's been on and off for the last two-and-a-half years now. I'm still working out and I have setbacks, but right now I feel good and I'll try just to be smart about it."

Lundqvist posted on his social media pages Oct. 30 a video of him on the ice and making saves on breakaways.

It was a place he thought he'd never be again.

"It was a lot of fun to be back on the ice, I have to say that," Lundqvist said. "It was something I thought I would never do again, put my pads back on, but this is a special situation for sure and I want to be a part of it, so that's why."

Lundqvist said the best part about being back on the ice was that it allowed him to focus on the puck again.

"I remember feeling really good both technically and physically before everything went down [with my heart]," he said. "Being out there now reminded me how much attention you focus on just one thing, and it's refreshing. It's like, 'Ah, just this.' Life now, there's so much going on, different things, but on the ice it's just one thing, stopping that puck, and I really enjoyed it."

He'll get another chance Sunday. It might be his last.

"I feel good," he said. "Hopefully it'll be a slow game."