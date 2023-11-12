Barrasso, Lundqvist, Vernon have unique bond on way to Hall of Fame

TORONTO -- For the first time, three NHL goalies are entering the Hockey Hall of Fame in the same class.

Tom Barrasso, Henrik Lundqvist and Mike Vernon are each part of the seven-member class who will be formally inducted during the ceremony at the Hall of Fame on Monday (7 p.m. ET; TSN, NHLN). They will be joined by Pierre Turgeon and Caroline Ouellette in the player category, and Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Lacroix (posthumously) in the Builders category.

Each was given his Hockey Hall of Fame ring in a ceremony Friday, and the honor of going in with peers who shared their unique playing experience during stellar careers on the NHL and international stages is not lost on the goalies.

"That means a lot to us and to the goalie fraternity, which I think is pretty happy right now," said Vernon, who led his hometown Calgary Flames to the Stanley Cup in 1989.

There is an argument to be made that goalies, for the impact they have on the game, are underrepresented in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Before this class, there were 41 in the Hall, the fewest of any position.

The last time three goalies were inducted was 1962 when Riley Hern, John "Bouse" Hutton and Harry "Rat" Westwick entered the Hall. However, none of them played in the NHL.