Sabres blank EHC Red Bull Munchen in NHL Global Series Challenge Germany

MUNICH -- Munich native JJ Peterka scored in his homecoming game and the Buffalo Sabres defeated EHC Red Bull Munchen 5-0 in the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany presented by Fastenal at SAP Garden on Friday before a sellout crowd of 10,796.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist and Sam Lafferty, Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn also scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made eight saves in 31:32 before he was replaced by Devon Levi, who made four saves.

The Sabres don't play again until Oct. 4, when they open the regular season with the first of two games in two nights against the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal at O2 Arena in Prague.

Lafferty gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 7:46 of the first period. His pass attempt to Rasmus Dahlin deflected off Red Bull forward Viet Oswald high in the zone and went into the net past goalie Mathias Niederberger.

Thompson made it 2-0 at 15:14, when he skated out of the left face-off circle to the front of the net and deflected Henri Jokiharju's floating wrist shot from the left point.

Cozens scored a power-play goal to make it 3-0 at 13:41 of the second period.

Quinn's goal at 17:29 made it 4-0. He won a race to the puck in the right circle, stayed on his skates despite nearly being pulled down from behind by Red Bull defenseman Jakob Weber and roofed a quick snap shot past Niederberger.

Peterka extended Buffalo's lead to 5-0 at 3:48 of the third period, when he scored from the right circle with a wrist shot inside the right post.

Peterka is from Munich and lives here in the offseason. He played for Red Bull from 2019-21 and trained with the team this summer. He said he would have as many as 45 family members and friends in the stands for the game.