NHL.com debates which Maple Leafs, Stars player will have biggest impact at 4 Nations

It’ll be a star-studded affair when the Dallas Stars host the Toronto Maple Leafs at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN, TVA).

Among the bold-faced names are eight players that will take part in the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held from Feb. 12-20, at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston. The tournament features teams from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden and is the first best-on-best international tournament using NHL players since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

The Maple Leafs (19-10-2) have center Auston Matthews representing the United States, defenseman Jani Hakanpaa playing for Finland, forward Mitch Marner for Canada and forward William Nylander for Sweden.

The Stars (19-11-0) have three players representing Finland, forward Roope Hintz and defensemen Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell, and goalie Jake Oettinger will play for the United States.

Though each of these players have a major impact on their NHL team, they will play different roles for their national teams at the 4 Nations.

With that in mind, we asked a panel of NHL.com writers to identify which player from the Maple Leafs and Stars will have the biggest impact in the 4 Nations.

Here, in alphabetical order are their answers:

Miro Heiskanen

It’s doubtful Heiskanen will have the most points or goals in the tournament, but we’re talking overall impact here, and I believe he will have that for Finland. He averages 25 minutes per game, he’s on Dallas’ top power-play unit, their second penalty-kill unit and you know he's going to be a big part of Finland’s special teams as well. His all-around game is exactly what Finland needs. Heiskanen will be great at defending and helping drive the offense, be it 5-on-5 or on the man advantage. He’s been one of the NHL’s best defensemen since coming into the League in 2018 and he’ll be a big part of Finland’s success in this tournament. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer