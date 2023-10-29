Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Wilson’s backhand shot deflected in off Sharks defenseman Kyle Burroughs during a scramble in front. It was Wilson’s second goal in two games and 300th NHL point.

Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson each had two assists, and Dylan Strome scored for a third straight game for the Capitals (4-3-1), who have won three in a row. Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves.

Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games (two goals, six assists).

Luke Kunin scored for the Sharks (0-8-1), who had been shut out in their previous two games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 39 saves.

Kunin gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 11:40 of the first period, banking a rebound off the skate of Kuemper from a low angle.

The Sharks had gone more than 163 minutes without a goal since the second period of a 3-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Strome tied the game 1-1 with a wrist shot from the point that beat Blackwood five-hole at 2:18 of the third period.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored into an empty net with 58 seconds remaining for the 3-1 final.