Latest News

Bratt scores twice, Devils edge Wild

Oilers, Flames show up to Heritage Classic in unique outfits

Joe Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

Buzz: Ekblad, Montour return to practice

McDavid returns for Oilers at Heritage Classic

Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post

Tkachuk scores 2, Senators top Penguins to end skid

Matthew Perry remembered by Ottawa Senators and NHL

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Zizing 'Em Up: Karlsson set for 1st trip back to San Jose with Penguins

NHL On Tap: Flames, Oilers each in need of win at Heritage Classic

Wheeler to play first game in Winnipeg with Rangers

Johnson dies at 29 in 'freak accident,' forward played for Penguins from 2018-19

Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Kings, point streak at 9

Miller scores in OT, Rangers edge Canucks

Heritage Classic, playing outdoors part of NHL dream

Flames seek spark to reset season in Heritage Classic

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON – Tom Wilson scored the go-ahead goal at 15:15 of the third period in the Washington Capitals 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at Capital One Arena on Sunday.

Wilson’s backhand shot deflected in off Sharks defenseman Kyle Burroughs during a scramble in front. It was Wilson’s second goal in two games and 300th NHL point.

Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson each had two assists, and Dylan Strome scored for a third straight game for the Capitals (4-3-1), who have won three in a row. Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves. 

Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games (two goals, six assists).

Luke Kunin scored for the Sharks (0-8-1), who had been shut out in their previous two games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 39 saves.

Kunin gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 11:40 of the first period, banking a rebound off the skate of Kuemper from a low angle. 

The Sharks had gone more than 163 minutes without a goal since the second period of a 3-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Strome tied the game 1-1 with a wrist shot from the point that beat Blackwood five-hole at 2:18 of the third period. 

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored into an empty net with 58 seconds remaining for the 3-1 final.