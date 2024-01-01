Nichushkin breaks tie late, Avalanche edge Sharks

MacKinnon extends home point streak to 19; San Jose has lost 8 straight

Recap: Sharks at Avalanche 12.31.23

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Valeri Nichushkin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:29 left in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche handed the San Jose Sharks their eighth straight loss with a 3-1 win at Ball Arena on Sunday.

Nichushkin, who also had an assist, made it 2-1 with a one-timer from below the right circle off a pass from Jack Johnson during a delayed penalty.

Mikko Rantanen and Josh Manson also scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 10 saves for the Avalanche (23-11-2), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists to extend his season-opening home point streak to 19 games.

Tomas Hertl scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 31 saves for the Sharks (9-25-3), who have been outscored 36-11 during their losing streak.

Rantanen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 6:58 of the first period with a power-play goal. He converted on a one-timer off a cross-slot pass from MacKinnon.

Hertl tied it 1-1 at 16:53 of the second with his own power-play goal, beating Georgiev glove side with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

After Nichushkin put the Avalanche back in front, Manson scored into an empty net at 18:53 for the 3-1 final.

Latest News

NHL Fan Village part of Winter Classic experience

Enterprise NHL Fan Village part of 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience
Philadelphia Flyers Calgary Flames game recap December 31

Coleman, Gilbert help lift Flames past Flyers
Chicago Blackhawks Dallas Stars game recap December 31

Marchment gets hat trick, Stars defeat Blackhawks again
Edmonton Oilers Anaheim Ducks game recap December 31

Foegele's 5-point night powers Oilers past Ducks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Buffalo Sabres Ottawa Senators game recap December 31

Forsberg makes 45 saves, Senators defeat Sabres
Montreal Canadiens Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 31

Lightning score 4 straight, rally for win against Canadiens
New York Islanders Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 31

Nedeljkovic makes 37 saves, Penguins stop Islanders for 3rd straight win
Boston Bruins Detroit Red Wings game recap December 31

Frederic has 2 goals, assist in Bruins win against Red Wings
Winter Classic goalies Joey Daccord Logan Thompson excited

Daccord, Thompson pumped for opportunity to shine at 2024 Winter Classic
Steve Staios promoted by Ottawa Senators

Staios promoted to general manager, president of hockey operations by Senators
Kraken prep for Winter Classic with help from Adam Larsson shirt

Kraken roll into Winter Classic with a little help from Larsson T-shirt
Golden Knights ready to play in Winter Classic

Golden Knights say playing in Winter Classic is ‘pretty awesome’
Marshawn Lynch rocks Seattle Kraken Winter Classic jersey

Lynch rocks Kraken Winter Classic sweater before Seahawks game
Winnipeg Jets Minnesota Wild game recap December 31

Jets rally past Wild, spoil Fleury's 1,000th NHL game
Seattle Kraken Vince Dunn Winter Classic blog

Winter Classic blog: Vince Dunn
T-Mobile Park field gives Winter Classic Seattle flavor

Winter Classic field goes deep to give outdoor game Seattle flavor
Vegas Chandler Stephenson Winter Classic blog December 31

Winter Classic blog: Chandler Stephenson