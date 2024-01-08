Reinhart leads 3 Stars of the Week

Panthers forward, Maple Leafs goalie Jones, Hellebuyck of Jets earn honors

3-Stars-Week-13_NHLcom
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Martin Jones and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Jan. 7.

FIRST STAR – SAM REINHART, C, FLORIDA PANTHERS

Reinhart led the NHL in goals last week, recording 5-1—6 with a pair of game-winners in three road starts to help the Panthers (25-12-2) extend their winning streak to seven games and close within two points of the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins. Reinhart tallied goals in all three games, beginning with a third-period game-winner in a 4-1 victory at Arizona Jan. 2. Shortly after being named an NHL All-Star for the first time, he notched a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Vegas Jan. 4 and concluded the week with his seventh career hat trick in an 8-4 win at Colorado Jan. 6. The third of his three-goal effort was his seventh game-winner and 13th power-play tally of the season, which both lead the League. Reinhart improved his season totals to a team-leading 28-22—50 (39 GP), tied for second place in the NHL goal-scoring race and on pace to shatter his career high for goals in a season (currently 33 in 2021-22). With his father Paul Reinhart having played a pair of NHL All-Star Games, in 1985 and 1989, the pair will become the ninth father-son to both feature, following the Tkachuks, Stastnys, Parises, Hulls, Howes, Fogolins, Dineens and Apps'.

FLA@COL: Reinhart records seventh career hat trick in win vs. Avs

SECOND STAR – MARTIN JONES, G, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Jones posted a 3-0-0 record with a 0.66 goals-against average, .976 save percentage and one shutout, helping the Maple Leafs (20-10-7) sweep a three-game trip to California. He stopped 81 of 83 shots he faced, beginning with a 31-save shutout in a 3-0 win at Los Angeles Jan. 2. Jones recorded his 30th career shutout and second with Toronto in just seven starts for the club; only seven goaltenders in Maple Leafs history had previously recorded two shutouts in their first seven starts in the Blue and White, the most recent being Jean-Sebastien Giguere in 2009-10. Jones went on to make 27 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory at Anaheim Jan. 3 and 23 stops in a 4-1 win at San Jose Jan. 6. The 11-year NHL veteran improved his season record to 7-3-0 with a 2.08 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in 11 appearances. His 232 career wins are tied for eighth place among active goaltenders (min. 1 GP in 2023-24) with Cam Talbot and his 30 career shutouts are tied for seventh on the active list with Talbot and Darcy Kuemper.

TOR@LAK: Jones denies all 31 shots in blanking Kings

THIRD STAR – CONNOR HELLEBUYCK, G, WINNIPEG JETS

Hellebuyck started and won three of the Jets' four consecutive victories last week (3-0-0, 1.68 goals-against, .937 save percentage) extending his personal point streak to 12 (10-0-2) and helping Winnipeg (26-9-4) climb to first place in the NHL overall standings. Hellebuyck began the week stopping 32 shots in a 4-2 home win over Tampa Bay Jan. 2. He marked his selection to participate in the NHL All-Star Game for the fourth time making 27 saves in an 2-1 win at San Jose Jan. 4 and made 15 saves in a 6-2 win at Arizona Jan. 7. Hellebuyck upped his season record to 20-6-3 in 29 appearances, tied for second place in wins, ranking fourth in goals-against average (2.27) and sixth in save percentage (.921). The Jets have won six consecutive games, one short of tying their franchise record, and have set a franchise mark with an active 12-game point streak (10-0-2). The club has allowed three goals or fewer in 29 straight contests; only five teams in NHL history have posted a run of that length, with the 2014-15 Wild (35 GP) the only other club to have done so in the past 70 years.

WPG@SJS: Hellebuyck protects the lead with big glove save

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for January 8 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 8
Nylander signs 8-year, $92 million contract with Toronto

Nylander signs 8-year, $92 million contract with Maple Leafs
Women in Hockey: Wendy Marco

Women in Hockey: Wendy Marco
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Color of Hockey Shawn Wheeler to be inducted into ECHL Hall of Fame

Color of Hockey: Wheeler to be inducted into ECHL Hall of Fame
Detroit Red Wings Anaheim Ducks game recap January 7

Rasmussen's late goal lifts Red Wings past Ducks
Winnipeg Jets Arizona Coyotes game recap January 7

Jets defeat Coyotes for 6th straight win
NHL National TV Broadcasts January 8-14

19 games to be nationally televised this week
Rookie Watch Blackhawks NHL games played by first-year players leader

Rookie Watch: Blackhawks lead NHL in games played by 1st-year players
Chicago Blackhawks encouraged by win in 1st game without Connor Bedard

Blackhawks encouraged by win in 1st game without Bedard
Calgary Flames Chicago Blackhawks game recap January 7

Blackhawks defeat Flames in 1st game without injured Bedard
Pittsburgh Penguins Junior Starter micd up

5-year-old’s cute moments captured before serving as Penguins Junior Starter
Los Angeles Kings Washington Capitals game recap January 7

Carlson’s late goal lifts Capitals past Kings
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury status update

Bedard placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with fractured jaw
NHL Buzz news and notes January 6

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin has assist in Capitals win against Kings
Halifax Mooseheads Timbits youth hockey entrance

Youth hockey players take ice for QMJHL's Mooseheads to cutest results
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Fleury goes full split for glove save, also makes amazing diving effort