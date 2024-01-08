Reinhart leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – SAM REINHART, C, FLORIDA PANTHERS

Reinhart led the NHL in goals last week, recording 5-1—6 with a pair of game-winners in three road starts to help the Panthers (25-12-2) extend their winning streak to seven games and close within two points of the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins. Reinhart tallied goals in all three games, beginning with a third-period game-winner in a 4-1 victory at Arizona Jan. 2. Shortly after being named an NHL All-Star for the first time, he notched a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Vegas Jan. 4 and concluded the week with his seventh career hat trick in an 8-4 win at Colorado Jan. 6. The third of his three-goal effort was his seventh game-winner and 13th power-play tally of the season, which both lead the League. Reinhart improved his season totals to a team-leading 28-22—50 (39 GP), tied for second place in the NHL goal-scoring race and on pace to shatter his career high for goals in a season (currently 33 in 2021-22). With his father Paul Reinhart having played a pair of NHL All-Star Games, in 1985 and 1989, the pair will become the ninth father-son to both feature, following the Tkachuks, Stastnys, Parises, Hulls, Howes, Fogolins, Dineens and Apps'.