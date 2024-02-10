Fleury helps Wild top Penguins in possible last game against former team

It may have been the goalie’s final game against the team he played his first 13 NHL seasons with and won the Stanley Cup with three times. Fleury is in the final season of a two-year, $7 million contract ($3.5 million average annual value) he signed with Minnesota on July 8, 2022, and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. The 39-year-old remains undecided about his future, whether that means retirement or searching for another team to play for next season.

It was Fleury’s first start since sustaining an upper-body injury Jan. 19.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, including the go-ahead goal at 9:34 of the third period. He buried a backdoor rebound off a Zach Bogosian slap shot.



Pittsburgh challenged for a missed stoppage of play before the scoring sequence, but video review determined there was no stoppage, and the goal stood.



Matt Boldy and Jonas Brodin also each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota (23-23-5), which won its second straight game.

Sidney Crosby scored to extend his point streak to nine games, and Reilly Smith also scored for Pittsburgh (23-18-7), which had won two in a row. Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.

Boldy made it 1-0 at 12:57 of the first period with a deke and wrist shot through the slot on the power play.

Smith tied it 1-1 at 2:54 of the second period after Evgeni Malkin played the puck off the boards and found him for a slap shot from between the hash marks.



Brodin put Minnesota ahead 2-1 at 6:12, beating Kris Letang in a board battle and moving the puck to the slot for a quick wrist shot.



Crosby tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 1:01 of the third after Erik Karlsson fed him at the left side of the crease for a one-timer. Crosby has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his streak.



Fleury made three consecutive saves in the final minute of the game to preserve the lead while Pittsburgh had a 6-on-4 advantage due to a Brodin penalty and Nedeljkovic being pulled for the extra attacker.



Wild forward Marcus Foligno left the game early in the third with an undisclosed injury.